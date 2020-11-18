Third person in court over Trelise Cooper burglary

Dame Trelise Cooper posted this image of "one lonely hanger" after the burglary last month. Photo: supplied

A third person will be charged over a $500,000 burglary at top fashion designer Dame Trelise Cooper's styling room in Auckland.

Last week, police arrested two people after a search warrant in central Auckland in relation to the break-in at Cooper's head office in Newmarket last month.

A 41-year-old man was charged with burglary and appeared in court last Friday and was granted interim name suppression.

Today, a 45-year-old woman appeared at the Auckland District Court.

Described as a florist on her charge sheet, she pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property and was granted interim name suppression and bail by Judge Ajit Swaran Singh.

The court also heard that a third person, a woman, will be charged in relation to the burglary and appear in court next week.

Dame Trelise Cooper. Photo: Getty Images

When police made the first two arrests last week, Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock said the investigation was ongoing and couldn't rule out the possibility of further arrests and charges.

The 41-year-old man is due to appear in court again next month, while the 45-year-old woman will next appear in March.

During the search warrant on November 12, police recovered "a significant amount" of the clothing which was to be returned to Cooper.

The famous designer said she was devastated after discovering about $500,000 worth of high-end clothing had been stolen sometime after 4pm on October 17.