Thousands report magnitude 5 quake near Napier

A magnitude 5 earthquake has been felt by hundreds of residents in and around Napier shortly after midday today.

The quake - labelled as light by Geonet - hit 15km north-east of Turangi at 12.14pm today at a depth of 85km.

One Napier resident described it as a “fair shake”.

There are more than 2000 people who have felt the shaking across the North Island, with the strongest impacts reported around Napier.