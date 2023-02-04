Saturday, 4 February 2023

Thousands report magnitude 5 quake near Napier

    1. News
    2. National

    More than 2000 people felt the shaking across the North Island, with the strongest impacts...
    More than 2000 people felt the shaking across the North Island, with the strongest impacts reported around Napier.
    A magnitude 5 earthquake has been felt by hundreds of residents in and around Napier shortly after midday today.

    The quake - labelled as light by Geonet - hit 15km north-east of Turangi at 12.14pm today at a depth of 85km.

    One Napier resident described it as a “fair shake”.

    There are more than 2000 people who have felt the shaking across the North Island, with the strongest impacts reported around Napier.

     

    NZ Herald