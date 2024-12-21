Thousands without power in Hawke's Bay

A lightning strike has caused a large power outage in Hawke's Bay, according to Transpower NZ.

The strike hit their equipment and caused a fault today, the company said.

"A lot of lightning is happening in the area," a spokesperson told RNZ.

"The lightning in Hawke's Bay has hit the lines that feed the region."

The outage is affecting much of the central North Island, including all Firstlight Network customers in Gisborne and Wairoa.

Line provider Unison said the outage is affecting at least 50,000 people in Napier and Hastings.

"A strike hit equipment and caused two circuits that feed the HB region to fault; we are now looking at ways to get that circuit back up and running," Transpower communications spokesman Nathan Green told RNZ.

Transpower is still confirming where the lightning strike hit, he said.

"We are trying to get the affected circuits back on line so power can be restored to the entire region."

RNZ listeners have been texting in about the power outage.

"What's happening with the power? Out in Clive, Napier ... perhaps even further," one said.

"No power as far north as Gisborne," another person reported.

Severe thunderstorm warnings throughout NZ

MetService has warned of thunderstorms in much of the North Island today.

A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for South Waikato, Matamata Piako, Waipa, Taupō, Otorohanga and Rotorua until 4.45pm.

There is also a severe thunderstorm warning in the South Island near Timaru.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued until 5pm for areas near the Four Peaks Range. These were moving towards the south-southeast, and were expected to lie near Beautiful Valley and the Four Peaks Range.

These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by torrential rain, large hail and possible tornadoes.