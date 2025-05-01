'Threat to life': Highest level wind warning for Wellington

A wind warning in Wellington has been escalated to red, with MetService warning of "destructive" winds that can cause widespread damage.

The lower North Island is being lashed with gale-force southerlies today, hitting Wellington with some of the strongest winds seen in a decade.

There is a possibility of "threat to life" from falling trees and other items and could be significant disruption to transport, and power supply, the warning said. People should stay inside or seek shelter away from trees.

The forecaster's Mount Kaukau weather station in Wellington was no longer working after wind gusts of up to 150km/h.

Power has been cut to an estimated 1000 properties in the capital. Wellington Electricity has unplanned power outages in Hutt Central and Woburn, Eastbourne Wainuiomata and Wainuiomata Coast, and Ohariu.

Wild seas crashed onto roads in Eastbourne, Lower Hutt, this morning. Photo: RNZ

Meanwhile, South Wairarapa District Council say Cape Palliser Road has been closed due to high seas and debris.

Hutt City Council says they have also had a number of weather issues, including a slip on Wainuiomata Hill and surfacing flooding in some areas.

In Wellington City, there is a downed power line on Reef St in Island Bay and a sheet of corrugated iron came loose on a house on The Terrace.

Wellington Airport had winds of 110km/h on Thursday. Photo: RNZ

60th birthday trip 'down the drain'

Air New Zealand had already cancelled flights in and out of Wellington until at least midday today.

"Current conditions are expected to continue impacting our network throughout the day, so we encourage customers travelling to check the Air New Zealand app or the arrivals and departures page on our website for the latest updates," chief operating officer Alex Marren said.

Jetstar cancelled several flights this morning and had one diverted.

"Safety is our number one priority and our teams are continuing to monitor the conditions for flights later today," a spokesperson said.

A passenger at Wellington Airport to was heading to Auckland with her husband to celebrate his 60th birthday.

Joanne Quinn said the celebration, which had been a surprise for her husband, had taken about eight months to plan. But on arriving at Wellington Airport the couple found they weren't going anywhere.

Quinn told an RNZ reporter at the scene they were unlikely to be able to get a flight today or tomorrow.

Pearl Ropeti was meant to be flying to Fiji, via Auckland, also to attend a 60th birthday.

She said she had been planning the trip for the last six months and now the week long trip was "down the drain."

"[The airline] is saying it doesn't look like over the next couple of days they're going to be able to book flights to fly out of Wellington."

Ropeti said they hoped to get a refund through their insurance.

Meanwhile, Ashley Doyle was urgently flying to Auckland, as a family member had died.

He said to rebook another flight to Auckland was also triple the price of the fare he had paid. "It's really frustrating."

Ferries going nowhere

Cook Strait ferry crossings have been cancelled through to at least late on Friday afternoon because of the high swells.

Interislander has cancelled sailings through to 4pm on Friday between Wellington and Picton and 9pm between Picton and Wellington.

Bluebridge has cancelled all sailings through to Saturday morning.

Both ferry companies have scheduled additional sailings over the weekend to accommodate affected customers.

Red wind warning - What officials say to do:

The MetService red wind warning for Wellington City, Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt and Porirua is in place until 3am on Friday.

"We are advising people to stay indoors where possible and avoid unnecessary travel. If you need to travel this afternoon or evening, plan ahead as strong winds can make driving hazardous, "Wellington Region Emergency Management spokesperson Dan Neely said.

During strong winds, people should:

• Stay away from windows and doors. Shelter in the middle of the house preferably in an internal room such as a bathroom.

• Do not walk around outside or drive unless absolutely necessary.

• Bring pets indoors and move stock to shelter.

• Listen to your local radio station for information.

• Power cuts are possible in severe weather. Unplug small appliances which may be affected by electrical power surges. If power is lost unplug major appliances to reduce the power surge and possible damage when power is restored.

• If you, your family and/or your property are at risk, immediately contact emergency services on 111.