Tourism NZ campaign has familiar 100% Pure flavour

Tourism New Zealand has launched a new global campaign with a familiar twist, inviting the world to find their 100% Pure New Zealand.

It's the first new global brand campaign since 'If You Seek' was launched in 2022 and aims to encourage travellers to book now with snapshots of the iconic landscapes and experiences on offer.

Tourism New Zealand chief executive René de Monchy said this was a rejuvenation for the 100% Pure New Zealand brand that has been running for over 25 years.

"This is our call for people around the world to be totally connected, present, inspired and fulfilled in one of the world's most breathtaking destinations," he said.

The campaign complemented Tourism New Zealand's aim to grow tourism by $5 billion over the next four years by attracting more visitors outside of summer, de Monchy said.

"The fact that we're encouraging people to find their 100% Pure New Zealand - we can tailor that to being 'what does it look like in the winter?' 'What does that look like in the autumn?' 'What does that look like if you're interested in the cycle trails or interested in fine dining?"

It included a new experience planner to help people create their own 100% Pure New Zealand itinerary by choosing images of what they would like to experience and developing a custom itinerary.

That could include telling them if they were 40 percent iconic New Zealand, 30 percent fine dining and 30 percent culture, which they could take to a travel agent to inspire their travel plans, he said.

"You can flick through and go to NewZealand.com and find all the different operators that sit under each of those categories, whether it's adventure tourism or fine dining," de Monchy said.

"So it's really a tool that we've created to try and make it easier for you to make the booking and not just dream about it."

The campaign cost about $5.45 million, launching across global social media channels and paid media in the United States on Thursday.

The campaign was developed alongside agency TBWA Auckland and collaboration with iwi, regional tourism operators and the wider industry.

It also included templates for regions and operators to create their own ads and showcase what they have on offer.

"We're inviting the world to discover that New Zealand isn't just a place you visit, it's a place which fosters deep connection with the locals, with those you're travelling with, leaving you totally fulfilled" de Monchy said.

"We know a trip to New Zealand is about more than just landscapes and landmarks.

"There truly is something for everyone, whether that's adventure seeking thrills, finding - total rejuvenation in nature, or enjoying our world-class culinary scene".

There were 155 million people actively considering a New Zealand holiday and he said the campaign encouraged them to make their booking now.

Tourism New Zealand received two $13.5 million funding boosts from the government in recent months, aimed to boost marketing in the short and medium term.