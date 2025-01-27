Treaty Principles Bill hearings begin

David Seymour told the justice select committee he believed using race as a qualifier in society was the definition of racism, and should be expunged. Photo: RNZ

The architect of the Treaty Principles Bill, David Seymour, says he has a "thick skin" and isn't concerned about the "name-calling and abuse" he might receive during oral submissions at Parliament this week.

The ACT NZ leader remains open to having his mind changed on some aspects of the controversial legislation.

"No doubt there will be new ideas I haven't heard before, that's why I think it's a great day," he told reporters ahead of his submission to the justice select committee.

"What I'm interested to hear is can anyone actually tell people why New Zealand is better off divided into tangata whenua - land people - and tangata treaty - treaty people - and what societies have succeeded by dividing people by race and are better off for it?"

The bill seeks to define the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi. Act’s coalition partners, National and New Zealand First, only agreed to support it to its first reading, which was passed in November last year.

In his opening remarks, Seymour told MPs he believed using race as a qualifier in society was the definition of racism, and should be expunged from our society.

"When you see people as a member of a group first and an individual second, you miss interesting things about them, you also open the door to dehumanising oppression."

Just this summer, he told MPs, a concert had ticket prices based on tangata whenua and tangata treaty, and some central and local government departments were also taking, what he called, this divisive approach.

He remained optimistic that the bill would pass at some point in the future - all other political parties including the coalition partners have confirmed they will vote against the bill at its second reading.

"Sometimes it takes time for the idea of a free society to bed in, some resist that, but no doubt it's worth having the debate."

Lady Tureiti Moxon followed Seymour's submission, speaking as managing director of Te Kohao and chair of the National Urban Māori Authority.

She strongly rejected the bill, and said she did so alongside the 42,000 who marched to Parliament from across the country last year in opposition to the legislation.

"The Treaty is an agreement between iwi and the Crown to govern over our own - it is not one country one size fits all for everyone," she told MPs.

"Replacing the principles with notions of civil government, equality, and historic rights, is an attempt by this coalition to rewrite te Tiriti in favour of itself in order to retain power and control."

Lady Moxon said the bill is designed to "subjugate, humiliate, assimilate, and oppress iwi Māori".

"It's absurd to believe or think that at the time of the signing of the Treaty that approximately 2000 Māori ceded our sovereignty to 2000 colonists from England."

Ngāti Toa Rangatira chief executive Helmut Modlik told MPs the bill makes a mockery of the Crown's apology and settlement with his iwi.

He said it misrepresents and undermines legitimate constitutional foundations.

"The Treaty Principles Bill before us today is in spirit and substance the antithesis of the mutual trust, and co-operation, and respect for te Tiriti o Waitangi so solemnly promised by the Crown, and also passed unanimously by this House to Ngati Toa to restore its tarnished honour."

Modlik said the bill has become an international embarrassment for New Zealand.

Justice Committee chair James Meager. Photo: RNZ

'Not practical' to hear all oral submissions

The committee is set to listen to 80 hours of submissions in total after the bill received an unprecedented number of written submissions.

The Justice Committee chair said the Treaty Principles Bill select committee process is "unusual, but still business as usual."

National MP James Meager acknowledged it was "just not practical" to be able to listen to everyone who wanted to make an oral submission, despite receiving thousands of requests.

Seymour was the first to make an oral submission in addition to the time allocated to submitters. It was rare for a minister to submit on their own bill, but Standing Orders allowed for ministers to take part in the select committee process.

Recent practice, according to the Department for the Prime Minister and Cabinet, had been for a minister to be available to a select committee to "explain the considerations underlying a government bill and to otherwise facilitate the select committee's consideration of the bill."

A spokesperson for the ACT party said the minister was invited by the committee to make an oral submission.

RNZ understands there were at least 15,000 requests by submitters to make an oral submission, with the total number still being processed.

Meager said he didn't know the latest figures when it came to the number of people who wanted to submit orally, but "if they are ballpark accurate - if you did the maths on those hours", he said it would be something like "54 days of straight, 24 hour worth of hearings".

"Now that's just not practical and not feasible."

Meager said it was not uncommon for select committees to decide their own procedures for how to select submissions to be heard, "when a select committee receives more submissions than it can physically or literally hear" and "there's just no capacity or resource or humans to be able to hear from every single submitter that wants to."

He said it came down to a range of factors such as the numbers that come in, how many had been processed, whether or not there was appetite around the table to have a range of views, or whether it was proportional to what the views were.

Meager said the committee had worked to ensure there was a broad range of views heard in the first sessions. Every political party representative on the committee was able to put forward submitters they knew had made submissions, or whose submissions had been processed.

"They are a range of individuals and organisations from different backgrounds, a focus on youth, a focus on academics, a focus on individual submitters who don't come from those backgrounds and who have made their views heard."

He acknowledged not everyone would be able to have their say, but all written submissions were "read by someone at some point - by an official or a staffer - and all those views are taken into account".

In every Parliament and with every bill considered, Meager explained, there was a "balance" between allowing every single person to have their say and letting Parliament "do its job".

"Which is to consider information and evidence which is relevant to the proceedings, and to use that to work into what they do with the bill at the end of it.

"Traditionally, the select committee is intended to assist legislators to scrutinise the legislation and to shape legislation."

He acknowledged the process had "kind of evolved" into an opportunity for advocacy campaigns and submission campaigns.

He said the select committee process for this bill was extraordinary in the sense it was difficult to anticipate the resource required to respond to the volume of submissions.

"It is in a sense unusual, but still business as usual, because we can still treat the bill in its normal process."