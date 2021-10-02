Truckie who drove to Palmerston North tests positive for Covid

An Auckland-based truck driver who travelled to Palmerston North for work purposes has tested positive for Covid-19.

The case was detected in a routine surveillance test which was done in Auckland yesterday, and which returned a positive result earlier today, the Ministry of Health said in a statement released tonight.

The driver is currently isolating at a facility in Palmerston North.

The driver's infectious period is determined to be from September 28 and they previously returned a negative test result on September 24.

As per surveillance testing protocol under Auckland's level 3 restrictions, essential workers who are permitted to cross Auckland's boundaries are not required to self-isolate until they return a negative test result, as they undergo regular tests.

The ministry said the Auckland Regional Public Health Service had completed its initial interview with the person. Whole genome sequencing is now underway.

Two household contacts of the truck driver have been identified and are self-isolating.

The hours worked by the driver means their contact with other people is limited.

A small number of exposure events are in the process of being worked through by public health staff. Those locations will be listed on the Ministry of Health website.

The ministry said more information on this case will be available tomorrow.

Palmerston North testing centres open on Sunday:

• Drive-through Community Testing Centre, 575 Main Street, 10am-8pm

• City Doctors White Cross, 22 Victoria Avenue, 8am-8pm

• The Palms Medical Centre, 445 Ferguson Street, 8am-8pm