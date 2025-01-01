Two critically hurt in Canterbury crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people have reportedly been critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in rural Canterbury.
Police said in a statement emergency services responded to the crash, on Old West Coast Rd, near Pitts Rd, Darfield about 11am.
Two people were reported to be in a critical condition.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
Motorists were told to take an alternate route while the road was blocked. Diversions are in place.