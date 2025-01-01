Wednesday, 1 January 2025

Two critically hurt in Canterbury crash

    Two people have reportedly been critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in rural Canterbury.

    Police said in a statement emergency services responded to the crash, on Old West Coast Rd, near Pitts Rd, Darfield about 11am.

    Two people were reported to be in a critical condition.

    The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

    Motorists were told to take an alternate route while the road was blocked. Diversions are in place.