Person dies after Canterbury crash

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Canterbury.

Police said in a statement emergency services responded to the crash in Darfield, on Old West Coast Rd, near Pitts Rd, about 11am today.

They found two people were critically hurt.

"One person has subsequently died at the scene and one person remains in hospital in a critical condition."

The Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination.

The road was set to reopen late this afternoon.