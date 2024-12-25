Two dead already in holiday road toll

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The holiday road toll in New Zealand stands at two.
The official holiday road toll began at 4pm on Christmas Eve and ends at 6am on January 5.
A motorcyclist died after a crash involving a car in Parkvale, Tauranga, on Christmas Eve, a police spokesperson said.
And a person died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Pah Hill Rd in the Auckland suburb of Wharehine just after 10pm last night.
Also on Christmas Eve, a person died in New Plymouth before the official holiday period had started after a vehicle crashed into a house.
Police said they received a report the vehicle had crashed into a house on Riverside Drive about 9.15am.
The driver, who was trapped underneath the house, died. Fire and Emergency NZ said it took several hours to pull the vehicle out with a fire truck.
Last summer and the summer before there were 21 deaths on the roads during the holiday period. There were 16 fatalities in the 2021-2022 period.