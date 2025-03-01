Two hospitalised in Whanganui jet boat crash

Photo: RNZ (file image)

Two people have been flown to hospital following a jetboat crash on the Whanganui River this afternoon.

Police earlier told RNZ they were responding to an incident involving at least one jetboat.

A spokesperson for Hato Hone St John said two patients were take to Whanganui Base Hospital by helicopter.

One is in a serious condition, while the other is in moderate.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency said it had been asked to help in a medical capacity.

Fire and Emergency had sent crews to assist ambulance.