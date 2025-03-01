Saturday, 1 March 2025

Two hospitalised in Whanganui jet boat crash

    Photo: RNZ (file image)
    Two people have been flown to hospital following a jetboat crash on the Whanganui River this afternoon.

    Police earlier told RNZ they were responding to an incident involving at least one jetboat.

    A spokesperson for Hato Hone St John said two patients were take to Whanganui Base Hospital by helicopter.

    One is in a serious condition, while the other is in moderate.

    A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency said it had been asked to help in a medical capacity.

    Fire and Emergency had sent crews to assist ambulance.

    RNZ