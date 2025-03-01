Two hospitalised in Whanganui jet boat crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people have been flown to hospital following a jetboat crash on the Whanganui River this afternoon.
Police earlier told RNZ they were responding to an incident involving at least one jetboat.
A spokesperson for Hato Hone St John said two patients were take to Whanganui Base Hospital by helicopter.
One is in a serious condition, while the other is in moderate.
A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency said it had been asked to help in a medical capacity.
Fire and Emergency had sent crews to assist ambulance.