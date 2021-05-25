Two new MIQ cases in NZ, Melbourne outbreak warning

Photo: Getty Images

Kiwis who have visited Melbourne since May 11 are being asked to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms after a fifth community case in the Australian city.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today that New Zealand health officials were "in close contact" with their counterparts across the Tasman, as the state of Victoria imposes new restrictions.

New Zealand officials are advising that Kiwis who have recently travelled there to check a growing list of locations of interest.

Speaking to reporters in Dunedin today, Ms Ardern said the Government was having a "discussion as a team" if there are any impacts on two-way travel.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said anyone who has visited Melbourne since May 11 should monitor for symptoms and seek advice from Healthline if any symptoms develop.

"Information about locations of interest are provided on the Victoria Health website and are being updated regularly so please keep checking for updates if you have been in Melbourne.

"Anyone in New Zealand who has been at a location of interest in Melbourne at the specified time should contact Healthline as soon as possible for advice on isolating and testing."

Meanwhile, there are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

The Ministry of Health said there were two new cases in managed isolation. Both had travelled from Japan. The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

Four previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 22, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2313.

- NZ Herald and ODT Online