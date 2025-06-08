Unexplained death in Wellington investigated

Photo: Getty Images

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a person in Wellington.

Emergency services were called to a property in the suburb of Newtown about 7.15pm yesterday.

"At this stage, the circumstances around the death are being treated as unexplained and police are making inquiries into the matter," police said.

A scene guard was in place at the address overnight and a scene examination was due to take place today.

"Members of the public may see an increased police presence in the area while inquiries are ongoing."