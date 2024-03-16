US woman found dead in submerged car in Taranaki

A woman who was found dead in a submerged car near Stratford in Taranaki last month was a traveller from the United States.

Tanya Helene Procer, 67, was killed in a crash near the Forgotten Highway (State Highway 43) on February 20.

Emergency services were called about 9am to a vehicle submerged in the Tangarakau River, beside the highway, and found Procer inside.

Police are still investigating.