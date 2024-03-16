Saturday, 16 March 2024

US woman found dead in submerged car in Taranaki

    1. News
    2. National

    A woman who was found dead in a submerged car near Stratford in Taranaki last month was a traveller from the United States.

    Tanya Helene Procer, 67, was killed in a crash near the Forgotten Highway (State Highway 43) on February 20.

    Emergency services were called about 9am to a vehicle submerged in the Tangarakau River, beside the highway, and found Procer inside.

    Police are still investigating.

     

    RNZ