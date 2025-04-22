'Very special': Emotional gathering of five generations

With the arrival of baby Riley, there are now five living generations of the Calender-Kennedy-Caldwell family. From left to right, Emma Kennedy, Greg Kennedy, Margaret Calender, Riley Caldwell and Marilyn Calender. Photo: Supplied

From great-great to brand new - the Calender-Kennedy-Caldwell family gathering had five times the charm.

At the heart of the moment was Margaret Calender who recently became a great-great-grandmother with the birth of baby Riley Caldwell.

Margaret, 94, met Riley for the first time at Elms Court rest home, surrounded by her family – great-granddaughter Emma Kennedy, 20, who is Riley’s mum; Emma’s dad Greg Kennedy, 47; and Margaret’s daughter Marilyn Calender, 68, who is Greg’s mum.

Matriarch Margaret Calender was able to spend some one-on-one time with her great-great granddaughter during the visit. Photo: Supplied

“I feel old, but it was nice to see everyone all there,” Margaret said.

Emma said it was “very special” to have five generations of the family in one place.

“It was actually quite emotional for me. Especially for my great nana (Margaret) to meet little miss Riley,” she said.

“My dad and nana are quite busy with work and now I’ve got the little one, so we don’t all get to catch up as much as we’d like. But we all made the time.”

Emma, now navigating life as a new mum, said the generational gathering reminded her of why parenthood is a beautiful thing.

Marilyn said she never expected to be a great-grandmother.

“It’s rare to have five generations, and with mum in not great health, we were all adamant we needed to get together and get this photo done.”

As she is young for a great-grandmother, Marilyn still works and has been on the receiving end of jokes saying how ‘great’ she is.