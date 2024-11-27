Victim named in Blenheim homicide investigation

The woman who was found dead at a Blenheim property on Monday can now be named.

The body of 78-year-old Blenheim woman Jennifer Phyllis Sheehan was found at the property on Muller Rd about 8.30am, police said.

A homicide investigation was launched yesterday.

A 55-year-old man has been charged with murder and first appeared in the Blenheim District Court on Tuesday.

The man was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance in the High Court at Wellington on December 13.

Police said they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the woman's death.

"Police wish to extend our condolences to her family and friends."