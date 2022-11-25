Victim's partner witnessed hit and run death

Police cordoned off the Glenmall shopping street in Glen Eden, West Auckland after an altercation in a carpark. Photo: Supplied

The partner of a man struck and killed in an alleged hit-and-run incident in West Auckland watched the entire incident unfold in front of her.

“She was there. She witnessed everything, so it’s even worse. It just keeps replaying in her head,” a friend told the New Zealand Herald.

Friends and family are rallying to support the young woman and the wider family - including the victim’s parents and siblings - after the devastating incident left their son and brother dead.

Police and emergency services were called to the suburb of Glen Eden on Wednesday afternoon after reports of disorder in a carpark off Glendale Rd.

At some point, a vehicle has struck a person and then fled the scene. Police confirmed the victim died at the scene.

Authorities have yet to officially release the man’s name. A relative who spoke to the Herald said they were still in the process of informing members of the extended family.

The victim is a young father and grew up in West Auckland, where he attended schools in Kelston.

Friends have taken to social media site Facebook following news of his death, describing a person who was loyal to his friends and family.

The relative said the victim’s brother is visiting from Australia - and had only arrived two days ago.

A Givealittle page has been set up to help raise funds that will go towards the victim’s funeral costs, which the partner of the deceased man has linked in one of her social media accounts.

“The page has been set up in remembrance of our friend who was tragically taken in a hit and run in Auckland today,” the page which does not name the deceased man says.

Among the donors on the page - which has so far raised more than $1000 - is the local man who gave CPR to the deceased man at the scene of the hit-and-run, Marc Rainbow.

“My deepest condolences and sympathy for your tragic loss. My heart is broken for you all, Regards Marc n Jo Rainbow,” the accompanying comment with their donation says.

Rainbow rushed to the victim after being told what had happened and seeing the man on the ground.

“It’s all a bit surreal. I just did what I did.”

Rainbow spent “about four or five” minutes performing CPR and chest compressions.

Nurses hurried from the nearby Westview Medical Centre to come to the victim’s aid, Rainbow said.

“It felt as if I was doing the chest compressions forever. I had to get the nurses to come in and take over a couple of times.”

Rainbow continued until a doctor arrived.

Court documents show police have charged a man with murder using a car as a weapon, presenting a firearm, failing to stop to ascertain injury and threatening to kill.

Armed police responded to a serious incident in a Glen Eden carpark where a man died. Photo / Michael Craig

Police charging documents viewed by the Herald show he is a 27-year-old Auckland man. His name and identifying details are suppressed.

He did not seek bail in his brief first appearance in the Waitakere District Court on Thursday. The man was remanded in custody by Judge Andree Wiltens until his next appearance in the Auckland High Court. He did not enter a plea.

His lawyer, Adam Couchman, sought and was granted interim name suppression for his client.

The man, who appeared via video link from a police station, called out “I love you” to supporters in the public gallery.

He will reappear in the Auckland High Court on December 14.

Family of the man who died wept in court on the other side of the gallery.