Video shows brazen Christchurch bike thieves

Christchurch bike thieves have been caught on camera brazenly cutting through bicycle locks and riding off in broad daylight.

Video released by police shows a man walking up to a bike in broad daylight with a pair of bolt cutters.

The man then cuts the lock off in front of two onlooking witnesses and rides off on the bike.

Another man can be seen stealing a bike from a stand in front of two riders.

One of the riders appeared to confront the thief before he fled the scene on the stolen bike.

Police posted the video after cracking down on bike thieves in Christchurch, arresting three "prolific" offenders last week.

The footage does not show the three men arrested in the latest crackdown but does "highlight the importance of using the best lock possible".

The police said one offender had stolen seven bikes in four days from busy public places in central Christchurch.

Another was beaten by his own game and had his stolen bike stolen.

The three men, aged 35, 36 and 52, were arrested on a variety of charges including theft and wilful damage.

One has since pleaded guilty and been remanded in custody until sentencing.

Sergeant Andrew Judson encouraged people to help prevent thefts by locking up their bikes properly.

"We are apprehending bike thieves regularly, but removing the opportunity would go a long way to removing the problem," Judson said.

"Bike thieves take the easy option. If a bike has a decent lock on it, like a D lock, they'll leave it alone.

"If you like your bike, lock it up properly, don't give these criminals the opportunity."

On average four bikes a day are reported stolen in Christchurch, costing about $2m a year.

To help recover your bike if it is stolen, register it at 529 Garage. If you find a potentially stolen bike, go to 529 Garage to see if it has been registered.

Police urged people to report any suspicious behaviour by calling 105 or 111.

- RNZ/Star News