'This was murder': Crown closes in Polkinghorne trial

Philip Polkinghorne. Photo: RNZ/Nick Monro

Warning: This story mentions potential suicide.

The Crown has begun its closing address in the murder trial of retired Auckland eye surgeon Philip Polkinghorne.

Polkinghorne is accused of killing his wife Pauline Hanna in their Remuera home three years ago, while the defence argues Hanna committed suicide.

Prosecutor Alysha McClintock, closing the Crown's case on Monday morning, said Hanna's death looked like a suicide at first blush because it was meant to. She argued Polkinghorne was unable to explain what happened at the scene during his interview with police.

"Pauline Hanna did not die tied to that rope," she said. "That's why he couldn't explain it."

McClintock addressed the jury of 11 before a packed public gallery, describing Polkinghorne as an atypical man with a high level of intelligence.

"The police decided to explore the possibility that Dr Polkinghorne, renowned eye surgeon man of wealth and standing, had killed his wife," she said. "We are dealing - members of the jury - with a very unusual case and a very complex defendant.

"He is highly intelligent, he certainly sees himself as smart. There is an arrogance in Dr Polkinghorne, I suggest, that you should not underestimate."

McClintock said she would take much of Monday, if not the whole day, for her closing address as she worked through the Crown's evidence.

Crown prosecutor Alysha McClintock at day 1 of the trial of Philip Polkinghorne for the murder of his wife. Photo: RNZ/Nick Monro

"The Crown says once you fit everything together here, you are able to be sure that suicide can be excluded. This was murder."

The Crown claimed Polkinghorne was living a double life with Australian-based escort Madison Ashton, and wanted to pursue a future with her instead of Hanna.

"[Hanna] was not a woman who had given up," said McClintock. "She was a woman whose husband was giving up on her. She was in the way of Dr Polkinghorne's life with the intoxicating Madison Ashton."

McClintock went through evidence from the trial, including a search Polkinghorne had made on his device that the Crown claimed unmasked a murderer.

"Leg edema after strangulation," she said. "After strangulation... Strangulation is an entirely different word to hanging."

She said there were multiple parts to the case that needed to be considered.

The trial continues.

