Watch: Before and after midnight - bar-goers let loose for level 1

CCTV footage of popular Courtenay Place nightclub Danger Danger last night shows patrons letting loose seconds after the official move to alert level 1.

Sitting patiently at the table, their excitement grows as they count down to the end of alert level 2, and the social distancing rules that came with it.

As soon as the clock hits midnight, the capital goes from bar stools to dance pools, in a frenzy of pent-up celebration.

Hospitality New Zealand Wellington branch manager Matt McLaughlin said the video brought a tear to his eye.

"That's what hospitality is all about. I'm really looking forward to seeing the smiles on people's faces again."

Patrons at Wellington nightclub Danger Danger are caught on CCTV celebrating the arrival of alert level 1. Photo: Supplied

He said during alert level 2, patrons were frustrated at not being able to get up for a boogie at their favourite bar.

The restrictions were causing people to hold house parties instead of embracing the city nightlife.

"It doesn't make sense to allow people to do what they like at an unsupervised house party, but not at a bar."

It's been a rough few months for the hospitality sector, and tensions were high as bars and clubs wondered if things would ever pick up again.

"Some businesses were flying by the seat of their pants prior to Covid-19," McLaughlin said.

"We're definitely expecting casualties, which is really sad."

But seeing Wellington's party spirit flare up again has given the industry new hope.

"It's great to be back," McLaughlin said. "It's a fantastic feeling."