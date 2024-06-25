Weather hampers search after fishermen spotted

Maritime New Zealand said there had been no communication since the boat left shore and no beacons had been activated. (file image) Photo: Supplied / Coastguard

Atrocious weather is hampering attempts to rescue two men spotted in the water off the Gisborne coast.

A fishing vessel with three fishermen on board was reported missing to police yesterday afternoon.

Maritime NZ said this afternoon crew on a container vessel, the African Tiger, spotted two people in the water off the Mahia Peninsula.

They were unable to be rescued due to the dangerously difficult weather conditions.

The crew attempted to provide the men with any available rescue materials they could throw overboard including life rings.

A third person is still missing.

Just after 4pm a life raft was dropped in the area where the men were seen.

The Rescue Coordination Centre general manager Justin Allan said swells and gusts associated with the severe weather conditions were making it a very dangerous operation on the water and in the air.

"Swells are getting up as high as six metres and winds are gusting up to 50 knots.

"RCCNZ is continuing to work with a range of agencies to coordinate rescuers to attempted to safely get these men out of the water.

"There has and continues to be support from Coastguard, rescue helicopter operators, the New Zealand Defence Force and vessels of opportunity in the area. Rescuers are continuing to do their very best in incredibly trying conditions and we are hugely grateful for their efforts."