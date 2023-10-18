Wellington homicide: Suspected killer dies in Hong Kong

Police at the woman's Miramar home on Monday. Photo / Angus Dreaver, RNZ

A woman found dead in her Wellington home can now be named, while police believe her killer travelled to Hong Kong and has also died.

Police said tonight that the victim was Irene Katsougiannis, aged 62.

Her body was found at a property in the suburb of Miramar on Monday.

The New Zealand Herald understands Katsougiannis owned the property where she was found.

She had coached netball and worked as a piano tutor.

A post-mortem was completed today.

Police said they could now reveal the person believed to be responsible for her death was a man known to her, who left New Zealand on Sunday.

“He has since died in Hong Kong, and local police there are investigating the circumstances.

“The investigation into what happened to Irene is progressing well, and the scene examination is expected to be completed by the weekend.”

Police will continue to make inquiries into the full circumstances that led to the woman's death, and report these to the coroner.

The Herald earlier reported that her husband had died in 2017.