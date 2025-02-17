Wellington housing complexes deemed quake-prone

The Pukehinau flats in Aro Valley. Image: Google Maps

Six Wellington City Council social housing complexes that are home to more than 300 people have been deemed earthquake-prone.

The council recently commissioned seismic and risk assessments for their council blocks, which showed that parts of the properties are below the 34% of the New Building Standard (NBS).

The complexes affected are: the Berkeley Dallard apartments in Mount Cook, the Daniell Street apartments in Newtown, the Hanson Court apartments in Newtown, the Kōtuku apartments in Evans Bay, the Whare Ahuru Flats in Thorndon and the Pukehinau flats in Aro Valley.

Te Toi Mahana, which manage the tenancies at the properties, has informed tenants that quake-strengthening work will be carried out.

The council said the apartments were still able to be lived in under the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Enterprise's seismic risk guidance.

Tenants will be re-homed when required for works to take place and Te Toi Mahana will host information sessions at the affected properties so tenants can ask questions.

The sessions will be followed up with a meeting which will explain timelines of projects at the buildings.

Council chief infrastructure officer Jenny Chetwynd said they appreciated the uncertainty the announcement could cause, and the council was committed to completing the work with minimal disruption to tenants and in a timely manner.

Te Toi Mahana general manager Tenancy, Daniel Tai, said tenants would be supported throughout the process.

The Earthquake-Prone Building Notices will be displayed at the entrances to the buildings.

It comes after firefighters battled to put out a fire in the Pukehinau flats yesterday afternoon.