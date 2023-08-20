Wet end to weekend for much of NZ

Wet and windy weather will set the standard for New Zealand today, particularly for the North Island, where several severe rain watches and warnings are in effect.

A broad area of low pressure is continuing to cross the country, bringing with it significant and widespread rain and wind, MetService says.

During Sunday, the rain and wind continues to move eastwards across the country, with places like the Coromandel and Bay of Plenty expected to see the wettest weather.

There is a raft of severe weather warnings and watches in force throughout the country.

In the North Island, heavy rain watches are in effect for Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Coromandel Peninsula, Taupo, Bay of Plenty, and the central North Island hill country from eastern Taranaki to Taihape.

Orange heavy rain warnings have been issued for Bay of Plenty east of Kawerau and Tairawhiti/Gisborne north of Ruatoria until 9pm tonight as well as Mount Taranaki until 9am.

Southwesterly winds develop for Northland around midday, then all of the upper North Island into the evening.

For the South, Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound can expect some morning rain with a warning in effect until 9am.

A road snowfall warning has been issued for State Highway 94, the Milford Road, for all of Sunday with snow expected to affect the road near the tunnel, where 2-4cm may settle above 900m.

There are also road snow warnings in place for the Lindis Pass (SH8) and the Crown Range Road overnight into Monday.

Meanwhile, conditions for the east of the South Island are sunny and warm thanks to a northwesterly airflow, with temperatures expected to reach the mid to late teens.

“The best advice this weekend is to keep up with the latest forecasts at metservice.com,” MetService said.

It’s not all doom and gloom, however, with weather set to settle again after the weekend, as a ridge of higher pressure rebuilds across Aotearoa.