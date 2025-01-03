Wet weekend, but summer set to return

The cool and wet start to the new year will persist into the weekend for much of the motu.

But MetService says some regions can look forward to periods of settled weather, and by Monday most of the South Island and western North Island will experience a drier and brighter day.

Most of the South Island would see rain today as a cold front moved up the country.

A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect until 9pm for Nelson, Marlborough and inland parts of the Hurunui District.

The North Island was also set for wet weather, with thunderstorms possible.

However, meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said more settled weather might lie ahead.

"It's a brighter story for the bulk of the South Island this weekend, apart from rain at times in Marlborough and a shower or two in Canterbury, coastal Otago and Southland.

"Meanwhile, Westland and Fiordland remain some of the sunnier spots in the country this weekend.

"An extra jumper will continue to be a summer companion this weekend with southerly winds bringing a chill to the eastern and southern parts of the North and South Islands. Temperatures look well cooler than average for the time of year, with highs of 14°C in Wellington on Sunday, 15°C in Christchurch and Dunedin, and 18°C in Napier and Hastings.

"By Monday, much of the South Island will enjoy a settled day with sunshine in the afternoon, a welcome start for those heading back to work. For the North Island, the weekend pattern continues into Monday, with cool showers in the south and east, and the odd shower elsewhere."

For Tai Rāwhiti/Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, rain would linger until Saturday night, while the Wairoa District was under a heavy rain watch from midday until 11pm on Saturday.

"Those still on holiday will find plenty of dry slots throughout the day to continue enjoying the downtime," Makgabutlane said.