Whale's jaw 'hacked off' with chainsaws

The dead sperm whale was found on Papamoa Beach yesterday. Photo: John Howlett

"A disrespectful act of desecration."

That's how the actions of two people who used chainsaws to hack off the lower jaw off a dead whale on Papamoa Beach have been described by an iwi representative.

The decomposing animal, believed to be a sperm whale, was found washed up at the far eastern end of Papamoa Beach on Thursday afternoon by local fishers.

Ngati Ranginui representative Carlton Bidois said that while iwi representatives were meeting with Department of Conservation staff to make a plan for the whale's body, two men in a 4WD turned up.

"Before we could even get to it two guys cut the jaw off with chainsaws."

Bidois understood police pursued the pair but they got away.

Bidois, an iwi liaison to the department, said he did not have anything against someone claiming the right to culturally harvest the whale, but this was not the way to go about it.

"It's disgusting. It is embarrassing for me as Maori that happened to the whale. It was disrespectful to the whale and to the members of the public who were there guarding it."

There were established cultural traditions that should have been followed, he said.

"Our tipuna never used chainsaws to hack whales to pieces."

Bidois said the jaw was the most valuable bone in the whale, both in terms of cultural significance and potential for financial gain.

"A carved whale's tooth can go for up to $3000 apiece. There were a significant number of big teeth on that whale."

Department of Conservation spokeswoman Jessyca Bernard said taking or possessing all or part of a protected marine animal without lawful authority was an offence under the Wildlife Act carrying penalties of up to two years in prison or a $250,000 fine.

"What should have been an enriching cultural experience of tikanga and karakia was ruined by this selfish and criminal act.

"The department will work alongside the police through this investigation and hopes to be able to return this taonga to its mana whenua."

Both Bernard and Bidois agreed there were lessons to be learned from the incident, and from the attempted theft of teeth from an orca that died after stranding in Tauranga in December.

The incidents showed the importance of being able to get to the animal quickly and arrange proper security.

Bernard called on anyone who came across a whale on the beach to call the department as quickly as possible - preferably before posting to social media or spreading the word.

Whale or dolphin standings can be reported to the department's emergency hotline 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

She said the whale would be buried close to where it came ashore at low tide this afternoon.