Pedestrian hit by car in Christchurch dies in hospital

A pedestrian who was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Christchurch last week has died.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the incident on Halswell Rd last Friday morning.

He died in hospital on May 24, police said in a statement today.

"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones," the statement said.

Police inquiries are continuing.

The incident occurred a day before five pedestrians were injured when they were hit by a car in the city's Fitzgerald Ave near Hereford St.