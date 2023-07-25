'Whole world ripped away': Shooting victim a doting dad to young daughter

Solomona To'oto'o with his daughter. Photo: Givealittle

The family of the second victim in the downtown Auckland shooting say their world has been ripped apart.

Solomona To’oto’o was named as one of two men shot dead at a construction site on lower Queen St, last Thursday, when a 24-year-old entered the building early that day.

To’oto’o’s colleague Tupuga Sipiliano, 44, was also killed. The gunman was also later found dead.

To’oto’o’s family are now rallying to support his grieving widow and his 6-year-old daughter.

“Their whole world has been ripped away from them within a blink of a second,” Kiri Cherrington said.

“My sister has lost her first love. He came into her life and showed her the meaning of true love and made sure he provided her and his daughter with everything he was able to do.

“His daughter has not only lost her father; she has lost her first best friend and her protector.”

Cherrington shared the family’s grief on a Givealittle fundraising page set up to help To’oto’o's young family.

Family’s sole provider

Any funds raised will go towards helping to pay for funeral expenses as well as supporting his wife and daughter.

The 45-year-old from Manurewa, South Auckland, was also described as a loving family member.

“Anyone that had the blessing of knowing Solomona could tell a million stories on how much he was a very loving husband, father, son, brother and friend who will be dearly missing by all that crossed paths with him in this life.

“Please join us in showing our love and support to Solomona’s wife and daughter as they work through this tragic situation of not only loss but also the reality of losing their sole provider.”