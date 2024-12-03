Why Christmas tree prices are higher

A Christmas tree could set you back $100 in the North Island this festive season. Photo: RNZ

Wherever you buy your Christmas tree this year, you might notice it is a little dearer than it was 12 months ago.

In the main North Island centres, you could be looking at as much as $100 for a tidy, shaped, 2-metre-high pine.

But down south or in the regions, that same tree might cost just $40.

So why the difference?

Mitchell Campbell, who co-owns Fresh 'n Bushy Christmas Trees in Wellington, said it was partly due to South Island sellers having the land to grow them on.

"These aren't the old days, when you would be using forestry thinings or branches in your living room. Christmas trees these days are properly farmed, manicured, sprayed and looked after. That takes up a lot of time, a lot of effort and a lot of space.

"So if land is cheaper, it does tend to be cheaper to grow the trees."

Christmas trees at Needle Fresh. Photo: Supplied / Andrew McAllister

It was still possible to get cheaper trees but they would be lower in quality, Christchurch-based Needle Fresh Christmas Tree farm's Andrew McAllister said. If people wanted a properly shaped tree, that would come at a price.

"You still get your weekend warrior type sellers, who will go up to Balmoral Forest and find somewhere on the side of the road where there's regenerating wilding pine, but they'll be trees that you could fly a flock of birds through.

"Our trees are more solid and dense - which obviously means they take longer to harvest because we keep cutting foliage to promote multi-branching to get that shape."

The cost of doing this was rising, McAllister said.

"We're paying more for electricity now, when we need to put water on.

"The seedling price has gone up about 50 percent, and weed control applications have gone up over 100 percent. Labour costs used to be $15 or $16 an hour for some young guys, but they're much higher now."

Mike Fuyala of Misa Christmas Trees. Photo: Leonard Powell / RNZ

Mike Fuyala, the managing director of Misa Christmas Trees - a four-generation family business growing trees in urban Auckland - agreed.

"All our costs have risen including diesel, truck maintenance, fertilisers and fungicides, wages and trees.

"Likewise on the retail side, we spend quite a lot of time helping people find the right tree, securing it for them, being online around the clock to process order changes and questions, and working late to provide next day delivery."

In some parts of the country, there was very limited space to grow the trees and they had to be trucked in. Wellington's Fresh 'n Bushy got its trees from a range of forests around the North Island.

"We have had a few growers actually close up shop, close to the Wellington area," he said, citing their own former farm as an example.

"We've stepped in to fill the need for the community, but then you're paying to get them here too."

And - just like growing the trees - that was more expensive now than it was in the past.

"Minimum wage has gone up, truck hireage has gone up, and most of our staff are under 21, so we have to pay higher insurance premiums for them to drive the vehicles," Jacqui Thorpe, co-owner of Mike's Christmas Trees in Auckland, said.

But something on which most growers agreed was that they did not want to be increasing the prices of their trees.

"We could so easily put our prices up more, and I know we could. But everyone's struggling with inflation at the moment, and I don't want to be a part of that if I can help it," McAllister said. His trees are $45 for anything over 1.8 metres.

"We're probably a little bit cheap, for the amount of work that goes into them, but it's not all about money, is it?" Neville Smith, who owns Pickapine Christmas Trees in Takanini, said. A decent-sized tree from his farm is $70.

Dunedin grower John Munro sells his trees for about $10 a foot.

"From us, a six-foot tree is about $60," he said.

"I don't want to go too dear, because I think it's all about Christmas spirit. You want it to be affordable for everyone - and not just people with money."