Woman charged with murder after man hit and killed by car

A woman has been charged with murder after a man was hit and killed by a car in west Auckland.

Police were called to Moire Rd in Massey shortly before 11.30pm on Thursday, after reports of a person being hit by a car.

The man died at the scene.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland said it's believed the man and woman were known to each other.

"We would like to reassure the community that this appears to be an isolated incident," he said.

Police remained at the scene on Friday and Poland said more details around the identity of the man would be made available when possible.

The 40-year-old woman was due to appear in Waitākere District Court on Friday.