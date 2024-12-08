Sunday, 8 December 2024

Woman reported missing in Canterbury found deceased

    1. News
    2. National

    Photo: RNZ/Patrice Allen
    Photo: RNZ/Patrice Allen
    Police say a woman who has been reported missing in Canterbury has been found deceased.

    They said the 54-year-old was last seen in Woodend Beach yesterday morning.

    The death is not suspicious, police said.

    RNZ