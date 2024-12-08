Woman reported missing in Canterbury found deceased

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image. News National 0 Comments Photo: RNZ/Patrice Allen Police say a woman who has been reported missing in Canterbury has been found deceased. They said the 54-year-old was last seen in Woodend Beach yesterday morning. The death is not suspicious, police said. RNZ Related Stories Winston Peters pushes for TAB to cover online betting industry Minister 'relieved' boot camp participants found, despite alleged car theft Three motorcyclists killed on SH1 were on way home from breakfast Strong winds fan fire in Canterbury high country Warning not to share ADHD medicine, as shortage bites Health workers say cuts are costing public system more Fatality after serious crash on Banks Peninsula 'These guys basically vanished into thin air' Three killed in central North Island crash Castle Hill fire still to difficult to contain Person dies after Christchurch crash Robbed of the chance to make even greater contribution More