Worker seriously hurt at airport

Christchurch Airport. Photo: Supplied / Christchurch Airport

A person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an incident at Christchurch Airport.

Hato Hone St John said an ambulance was called to the airport after the incident was reported about 2pm on Tuesday.

“Our crew assessed one patient at the scene, transporting them to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition,” a St John spokesperson said.

An airport spokesperson told Chris Lynch Media: “I know there was an accident airside and, as usual, Airport Fire Service first responders attended until St John arrived.”

WorkSafe has not been notified at this stage. It is understood the injured airport worker was trapped and had to be freed by firefighters.