Friday, 7 June 2019

Workers to strike again

    1. News
    2. National

    The protest outside Idea Services' Invercargill office. PHOTO: GIORDANO STOLLEY
    A protest outside Idea Services' Invercargill office last month. PHOTO: GIORDANO STOLLEY
    Workers supporting New Zealanders with intellectual disabilities at Idea Services will strike again today, from 8.30am-9.30am, in support of their employment agreement negotiations.

    The nationwide strike will be the fifth in two months and follows a bid by Idea Services, IHC's operational arm, to cut working conditions.

    Etu union advocate Alastair Duncan said the union had applied for facilitation to help settle the dispute, but Idea Services was resisting the application.


     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg