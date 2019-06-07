Workers to strike again

A protest outside Idea Services' Invercargill office last month. PHOTO: GIORDANO STOLLEY

Workers supporting New Zealanders with intellectual disabilities at Idea Services will strike again today, from 8.30am-9.30am, in support of their employment agreement negotiations.

The nationwide strike will be the fifth in two months and follows a bid by Idea Services, IHC's operational arm, to cut working conditions.

Etu union advocate Alastair Duncan said the union had applied for facilitation to help settle the dispute, but Idea Services was resisting the application.



