The World of Wearable Arts has cancelled Friday night's show after the "tragic" death of one of its crew.

Emergency services rushed to reports of a medical event at the TSB Arena on Wellington's waterfront on Friday morning.

In a statement, WOW said the person was a beloved and valued member of the team.

"Our thoughts are with their family, friends and everyone in the wider WOW team. We are providing additional support for our WOW cast and crew."

WOW said it had made the difficult decision to cancel Friday's performance "given the impact of this tragic event on our team and the show".

Police said emergency services were called at 10.15am, with Wellington Free Ambulance confirming "multiple" crews were sent to the venue.

"Medical assistance was rendered but sadly the person has died," police said.

WOW said ticket holders for Friday's performance would be contacted directly.

"We appreciate everyone's understanding and ask that the privacy of the crew member's family and our wider WOW whānau is respected at this time."

A spokesperson for WorkSafe said it was carrying out initial inquiries.

"We understand the mater has been referred to the Coroner," they said.