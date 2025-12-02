Yacht club's warning: 'We will not tolerate gossip or malicious rumours'

The Naval Point Club board sent an email to members on Monday, addressing concerns around harassment and bullying. PHOTO: Geoff Sloan

Squabbling at a Lyttelton yacht club has forced it to send a warning to members about the ongoing poor behaviour.

The Naval Point Club’s board sent an email last week addressing concerns about harassment and bullying.

In the email, the board said: “The board and the club manager have worked hard to make the club accessible, friendly and supportive to all those who walk through our doors, whether new to the club or those who have been involved for a long time.

“We are, therefore, saddened to learn that there are those within the membership who seek to behave in a way that is not in keeping with what we are trying to achieve.

“We will not tolerate gossip or the spreading of malicious rumours and we consider these to be behaviours that constitute bullying and harassment.”

Sabrina Saunders.

Club chair Sabrina Saunders said some members had taken issue with how the club was being run, which had been relayed to the board. She declined to give Bay Harbour News details about what was said.

“The board wish to make it clear that as an incorporated society and an employer, we are committed (as well as being legally required) to ensure that our staff, volunteers, members and visitors are protected from any behaviour that constitutes bullying, harassment or that brings the club into disrepute,” the email said.

Since becoming chair two years ago, Saunders said she has focused on inclusion and moving away from the “old boys club” reputation it had in the past.

“This is the board being very proactive, telling people that there are repercussions and one of them is we can terminate your membership,” she said.

Saunders would not comment on specific incidents or identify those involved, but said only a “handful” of people are at the centre of the issues.

“There’s people that will say negative things about every aspect. It’s not just having an opinion, it’s about ongoing negativity,” she said.

“Talking about problems and not solving problems doesn’t get us anywhere.”

She said whether the club takes action going forward is dependent on the response from the members involved.

Saunders said she has been flooded by messages of support from club members since sending out the email.