Young boy seriously injured in Geraldine bull attack

A young boy was flown to Christchurch Hospital after a 500kg bull jumped a fence in Geraldine and attacked him.

A Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue spokesman said the 7-year-old was with his family this afternoon when a bull jumped the fence and stomped on him.

The boy suffered abdominal injuries and fractured ribs and was flown to Christchurch Hospital, the spokesman said.

St John attended an "animal incident" in Geraldine at 12.35pm and transferred one patient in serious condition to Christchurch Hospital.

No further information was available.