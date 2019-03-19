Young Irishman dies in NZ skydiving tragedy

jackcranenzh.jpg John (Jack) Creane died after a skydiving accident in New Zealand. Photo / Facebook via NZME.

A 27-year-old Irishman has died following a skydiving accident in New Zealand.

John (Jack) Creane died after receiving critical injuries while skydiving at Parakai in north Auckland on Friday.

Creane was a skydiving instructor for Skydive Auckland.

Auckland Rescue Helicopter said Creane's parachute was only partially deployed and he suffered multiple injuries after landing on his head.

He was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition, and placed in an induced coma. His life support was turned off on Sunday.

His sister Abby Creane took to Facebook to share the tragic news before travelling to New Zealand.

"I've heard from the doctors and unfortunately Jack has extensive brain injuries. He's donating all of his organs as he wished and hopefully there will be life in his death," she wrote.

"I'm trying to find the words to say but can't right now. He will be missed across the world."

This morning Abby Creane wrote that Jack "being the crazy guy he is" was going to "go out in style".

"I'm getting him cremated here in New Zealand and half of his ashes will be going up for his last skydive tomorrow at 4pm 20th March with friends and family that he has made here doing what he loved and I will be joining for the dive, something I would never do but it's my way to prove to Jack that I can be brave now.

"The rest of him will be flying home to be buried with our parents and a reception for all of his friends to say goodbye and share their own crazy stories.

"He was a true crazy gentleman," she said.

Skydive Auckland's operations manager Fiona McLaren said the company was deeply saddened to report the death of an experienced sport skydiver.

"After an uneventful skydive including a normal parachute deployment and parachute opening, Jack suffered serious injuries on landing, during a solo descent," she said.

"Skydive Auckland wishes to express our deepest sympathy and condolences to Jack's sister Abby Creane, and his other family members and friends."

McLaren said Creane was a passionate and enthusiastic sport skydiver and much loved member of the Auckland skydiving community.

He was about to become a full-time ground crew member, she said.

"Skydive Auckland is offering support and counselling services to staff, skydivers and those who are most affected by this devastating loss," McLaren said.

"The relevant authorities were notified of the incident on Friday and Skydive Auckland is undertaking an investigation into the accident."

A Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) spokesman said the Commission was aware of the accident but no inquiry had been opened.

"This is on the basis of information to hand to date, and as always is subject to change," he said.