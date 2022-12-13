Youths behind suspicious Canterbury fires caught

Police have caught three youths responsible for a spate of fires in Rolleston over the past two months.

Sergeant Richard Van Asch said the youths were identified through CCTV footage that was sent to police.

Some of the footage showed multiple people leaving the scene of one of the suspicious vegetation fires in Rolleston.

Ten fires had been reported since October 26 in areas such as Foster Park and Stonebrook playground.

Rolleston Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Cam Kenyon said none had been reported since November 26.

The incidents frustrated firefighters as some were lit near residential properties and the district is already very dry.

Van Asch said the trio have been referred to Youth Aid.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the fires at this time.

Fire and Emergency NZ said it works with police on any fires that are deliberately lit.

"We offer a free Fire Awareness and Intervention programme to young people, aged from 5 to 17," a spokesperson said.

"This is a consequences-based programme that is designed to stop them lighting fires."