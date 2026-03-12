Woman killed in Auckland cafe car crash mourned

sarahclark.png Sarah Clark died on Wednesday. Photo: Windsor Park Baptist Church / supplied

A woman who was killed after a car crashed into an Auckland cafe is being remembered for her faith, friendship and care she showed others.

Shortly before 9am on Wednesday, Sarah Clark was killed and her daughter injured, after a car mounted the curb and hit two people outside William Souter Espresso in Forrest Hill.

Windsor Park Baptist Church in Mairangi Bay, identified Clark as the victim, calling what happened a "tragic accident".

"With great sorrow we share that a tragic accident on the North Shore has taken the life of our dear colleague and friend, Sarah Clark, Manager of the Windsor Park LifeCare Trust," the church said.

Clark had been a staff member at the church for more than seven years, it said, and a member of the church for many decades.

"Sarah will be remembered for her deep faith, her leadership, her friendship, and the genuine care she showed to so many.

"Even as we hold onto the hope that Sarah is now with the Lord, we grieve deeply with those who loved her."

A worker at the cafe that was hit by the car said Clark and her daughter were sitting outside at the time.

We just heard a massive crash sound," Jess, who works in a neighbouring store, told RNZ.

"I was out back and I thought maybe some of our shelves had fallen down, so I rushed out to the front of the store, and lo and behold, there's just a car on the sidewalk."

Jess said she and her manager both rushed out and could see that the car had "obviously" crashed into the cafe.

"The car obviously has taken out the door area, the whole glass panel, it's almost like a split glass panel and the one glass panel is literally floating in mid-air."

Jess credited another nearby worker.

"The cat doctor next door to us, there is a cat nurse, she was brilliant in that situation, she ran right across from the cat doctor and she sat on the ground with the injured lady and she just sat with her and talked her through it. She was amazing," Jess said.

Police have been approached for comment.