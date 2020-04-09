170 years of change: Dunedin's original shoreline

While walking Dunedin's smooth and paved inner-city today it may be hard to imagine what the city's first European settlers encountered when they arrived in the late 1840s.

Today the shoreline reaches out into the Otago Harbour in places more than 100 metres from the original rocky shoreline around which the city was built.

In a series of videos Toitū Otago Settlers Museum curator Sean Brosnahan shares the stories of Otago and Dunedin's past.

In the third episode, Brosnahan examines examines what the city's original shoreline looked like in 1849.

