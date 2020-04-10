Pupils find unique ways to stay sane during lockdown

Dunstan High School pupils have gone online to share their school holiday stories of life in lockdown - with amusing results.

From the straight-forward to the slap-stick, senior pupils at the Alexandra secondary school have been sharing videos what it is is like on a school holiday break like no other.

Deputy head girl Sienna Casbolt said the student executive team at Dunstan High School along with other year 13 pupils, decided to create the video to show the rest of the school what they were doing to keep busy.

"The idea of this was to show everyone that we were all in the same situation and that we would get through it together."

"We wanted to inspire the rest of the school to be creative, keep busy and stay home, while providing them with some entertainment.

The response had been ``awesome'' and other pupils had been sharing videos of what they had been up to in their time in lockdown, Miss Casbolt said.

"Next week we start Term Two with online classes."

"It will be really important for all pupils to be motivated to keep their learning going at home through Google Classroom and Zoom meetings.''

The student executive was focused on supporting Dunstan High School pupils to be motivated and hard working through the online learning period, she said.