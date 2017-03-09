About 900 Otago Polytechnic students are set to graduate in a range of subjects today. A ceremony will be held in the Dunedin Town Hall this afternoon.

School of Architecture, Building Engineering and Natural Resources



Certificate in automotive and mechanical engineering (level 2)

Jason Alan Bryan, Jake Edward Butlin, Mitchell John Cotter, Ashleigh Erica Heads, Jesse Paul Hughes, Samara Joy Keen, Ethan James Kitto-Smith, Kyah Minaaki J Matthews, Adam Ryan Pearce, Quinn Roberts Shaw, Adam Keith Simonsen, Judah Benjamin Steensma Stasiewicz, Ryan James Williams.

Certificate in automotive engineering (level 3) and national certificate in motor industry (entry skills) (level 2)

Fletcher James Brodie, Jessica Grace Brooks, Gareth Caley, James Raymond Kingsland, Joshua Paul Klenner, Connor Vaughn Ryan-Wills, Mathew James Shirley, Danielle Marie Sullivan, Griffin Matthew Taylor-Harris, Corey Lance Thomson, Jonathon Nicholas Turner, Chene Francisco Uhrle, Samuel James Wilmshurst.

Certificate in engineering (level 3)

Bailey David-Colin Ellerbroek, Olympia Montana Jerry, Nicholas James Harrison Lyon, Laurence Adrian Saxon, Shaun Peter Michael Seque, Jaydon Millar Tackney, Derek Morehu Te Kanawa, Joshua Michael Tree, Kayden James Wilson.

Certificate in foundation studies (level 3) (engineering bridging)

Lucianos-Marco Crudo.

New Zealand certificate in electrical engineering theory (level 3)

Matthew Alexander Aimers, Connor Innes Giles, James Michael Fotheringham Rabbitt, Michael James Heath Stevens, Kelly Loan Williamson.

Certificate in carpentry (level 4)

Jay Stacey Bichan, Liam James Booth, Tony Ian Cardno, Retdy Chhin (merit), Jacob Wilfred Craig, Bryce Edwin John Dewe, Matthew John Gillespie, Nicholas Andrew John Henderson, Mark Robert Henry (merit), Ethan James Horner (merit), Brendan Graham Leonard, Jamie Callum MacDonald, Kyle Riki MacDonald, Lachlan Robert McGregor (merit), Jesse Ross Charles McMillan (merit), Alexander Edward Michael Nettleton, Daniel Thomas O'Connell, Jack Steven Palin, Jesse Lee Percy, Megan Elizabeth Roberts (merit), Adam Philip Rodgers, Eugene Bronson Sanders, Jack Raymond Neville Tuwhangai-Herd, Rory Franklin Van Vugt.

Certificate in English and engineering

Hisashi Akiyama, Akihiro Hase, Tsubasa Hayashi, Shiho Kano, Kazuya Kitao, Ryu Kodama, Shota Koshimura, Daiki Kusaka, Junna Nishiyama, Kensuke Shamoto, Kota Shimada, Koki Yamamoto.

National certificate in horticulture (level 4)

Wendy Josephine Cruden, Luke Henry Facer, Tosca Else Haak, Shanti Moffat, Christine Abigail Moodie.

National certificate in horticulture (arboriculture) (level 4)

Aidan Matthew Braid, Dylan Charles King, Mathew William Olsen.

National certificate in horticulture (arboriculture) (level 4) and national certificate in horticulture (level 4)

Thomas Austin Guy.

National certificate in horticulture (advanced) (level 4) (nursery production), (amenity horticulture), (production horticulture)

Amber Maree Lewis.

New Zealand diploma in architectural technology (level 6)

Gamze O'Neill.

National diploma in architectural technology (level 6)

Christina Maree Hart.

Diploma in architectural draughting (level 6) and national diploma in architectural technology (level 6)

Melissa Maree Amende, Zsuzsanna Hajnal, Logan Christopher Johnston, Rachel Mary Johnstone, Kirsten Anne Moffatt, Gabriel Richard Morcom, Joshua Thomas James Pringle, Laura Kathleen Reader, Bryce Robertson Skudder, Tyler-Jade Spargo, Jesse Daniel Steensma Stasiewicz, Sarah Michelle Ruth Teasdale, Puventhan Vadiveloo, Toni Marie West.

National diploma in construction management (level 6)

Jonathan Francis Goldsmith, Morgan Henry Popham.

National diploma in quantity surveying (level 6)

Jeffrey David Burrow, Marc Andrew Keen, James Campbell Prentice, Matthew James Soppit.

National diploma in construction management (level 6) and national diploma in quantity surveying (level 6)

Logan John Chandler, Jacob Henry Coghlan, Liam John Delahunt, Matthew Robert Emmitt, Deirdre Lynette Findlay, Cooper Thomas Lindsay Gilmour, Amy Lorraine Hickling, Sean David Ibbotson, Zachariah Pronk, James Daniel Redai.

New Zealand diploma in engineering (civil)

Brodie Patrick Flannery, Caleb Joseph Green, Jared Ethan Greig, Carter Richard Heaslip, Roland Nicol Hill, Alex Thomas Holden, Lachlan John Landels, Thomas Elliot McDonald, Fynn Ashby McDonough, Blair Edward McKeever, Joshua Jack Price, Saksham Dave Sharma, Dillen Aeron Von Solms, Sarah Elizabeth Mary Williamson.

New Zealand diploma in engineering (electrical)

Ashley Bateman, Mark Lance Freeman, Karl Desmond Hollamby, Lindon Jeremy Keith, Manpreet Singh Mand, Sean Patrick James White, Simon Francis Wilson.

Bachelor of engineering technology (civil)

Nicholas James Berryman, Bevan Ian Bolger, Logan McGregor Boyd, Zach Jordan Cuff, Ryan Philip Eckhoff, Jubin Gautam, Dominic Adrian Haanen, Craig William Jamieson, Scott Bryan Jones, Tane Cori Ieli Leilua, Yu Liu, Corey Jacob Miller, Michael Robert Silas Ryan, Myles Dean Van Der Heu, Ryan James Van Heezik.

Bachelor of engineering technology (civil) and New Zealand diploma in engineering (civil)

William Peter Dodds.

Bachelor of engineering technology (electrical)

Majid Dousti, Florimari Leonel Sampaio Mattos, Nicholas George Sargeant, Kyle Alexander Stewart.

Bachelor of engineering technology (mechanical)

Elangunthazathu Vaishak Babu, Christopher James Harbrow.

Bachelor of engineering technology (civil) and New Zealand diploma in engineering (mechanical)

Chun Kit Sze.

Capable NZ

Certificate in mata a ao Maori (level 4)

Alexa Marion Andrew, Veronique Olin.

National diploma in youth work (level 6)

Katrina Maree Lancaster.

Bachelor of applied management

Nicola Joye Hansen (merit), Angelique Veronica Healey, Jackie McLaughlan, Hamish John Munro (distinction), Jennifer Isabel Pringle (merit), Terrence Eugene Stack (merit), Nathan Ngaro Taramai (distinction), Luana May Tupou (distinction), Michelle Jane Walker (distinction), Richard William James Wilson (distinction).

Bachelor of applied management (business excellence and project management)

Matthew Stephen Keil (distinction).

Bachelor of applied management (business transformation and change)

Andree Jane Hessian.

Bachelor of applied management (human resource management)

Rachel Malanie Harris (distinction), Jan Elise Hudson (distinction).

Bachelor of applied management (project management)

Walter Stanley O'Neill (distinction).

Bachelor of engineering technology (electrical) and New Zealand diploma in engineering (electrical)

Keshvino Vishswan.

Bachelor of social services

Sharleen Tracey Andrews (distinction), Caroline Mackay Bailey (merit), Gregory Robert Clark (distinction), Patrick Alexander Kerry Knight (distinction), Emma Louise McCormack (distinction).

Graduate diploma in human resource management

Victoria Jean Robertson (distinction).

Graduate diploma in tertiary education

Shirley Helen McCarthy (distinction), David Richard Woodward, Anne-Marie Wright.

Master of professional practice

Gary Harold Taylor (merit), Paula Amanda West (distinction), Stewart Paul Whyte (merit).

Central

Certificate in sustainable growing (level 3)

Danielle Alexandra Elizabeth Jansen.

Diploma in horticulture (level 5)

Andrew Joseph Laing.

College of Art and Design Dunedin School of Art

Master of visual arts

Francine Madeleine Keach (merit).

Food Design Institute

New Zealand certificate in cookery (level 3)

Joshua James Barclay, Daman Mark Hiestand, Han Li, Anna Maree Somerville.

New Zealand certificate in food and beverage service (level 3) (cafe service)

(bar service)

Nadian Mary Ann Bird, Freya Danae Brownlie, Kathrin Gerda Luise Rades, Andrew James Weatherston.

New Zealand certificate in cookery (level 3) and New Zealand certificate in food and beverage service (level 3)

(cafe service) (bar service)

Lara Lorraine Islip.

New Zealand certificate in cookery (level 4)

Ming He, Maggie Jane Henry, Phillippa Joanne Marshall, Bradley Wayne McFarlane, Josiah Christopher McMillan, Jaydon Timothy Mitchell-Gin, Billy Edward Thom.

New Zealand certificate in food and beverage service (level 4) (restaurant services) and New Zealand certificate in food and beverage service (level 3) (cafe service) (bar service)

Coral Alyssa Buchan Seath.

National diploma in hospitality (management)

(level 5)

Mengjie Cheng, Yidi Chin, Amy Kathryn Little, Sovannara Lu, Yang Hang Wong.

Bachelor of culinary arts

Kiyanoosh Azami Aliabadi (distinction), Raunaq Bhogal (distinction), Georgia Rena Bradshaw (distinction), Alana Marie Cadman, Michaella Ann Doce (distinction), Henry Richard Holmes Ellis, Louise Amelia Evans (distinction), Kyla Ellen Holt, Joanna Kate Huddleston (distinction), Da Woo Jeong (merit), Alice Dawn Joblin-Hills (distinction), Danielle Grace Johnson (distinction), Kristine Lynley Jopson (distinction), Nicola Rowena Keith (distinction), Rebecca Frances Lamb (distinction), Xi Lu (merit), Casimir Morell Mackenzie (distinction), Melanie Gretchen Margison (merit), Callum Richard McCosh (distinction), Karen Deirdre Oben (merit), Andrea Margaret Preston (distinction), Cassidy Patricia Sandrey, Anita Jane Sarginson (distinction), Kyra Vibeke Sherry (distinction), Henry Grant Spence (distinction), Juliane Sophia Tautz (distinction), Macaela Brigid Prosser Welsh (merit), Micaela Nicole Wessels, Kate Elizabeth Wilson (distinction), Wenting Mere Zhang (distinction).

School of Design

Bachelor of design (honours)

Ikhwan Bin Alwi, Ariane Christabel Yvonne Bray (first class), George Francis Chalmers, Kimberly Olivia Ramsey (first class).

Postgraduate diploma in design

Sara Denise Mendoza Narciso (distinction).

Master of design enterprise

John Fitu Eteuati (merit).

College of Enterprise and Development

National certificate in business administration

(level 4)

Lauren Hendrika Maria McIntyre.

School of Midwifery

Bachelor of midwifery

Chrysta Hope Daphne Alexander, Sarah Louise Carr, Ying Chen, Olivia Kate Cresswell, Bree Charlotte Dobbie, Elizabeth Kate Duncan, Nichola Jane East, Courtney Rose Familton, Malita Marie Fanning, Tessa Leigh Gray, Margaret Louise Lamason, Jessica Elizabeth Lewell, Rebekah Margot Matsas, Desree Lois Morrison, Alice Louise O'Dell, Sophie Elizabeth Paterson, Alice Persson-Riess, Deborah Ruth Prescott, Sarah Elizabeth Thame, Leeanne Turnbull, Jana Walshe, Emma Margaret Wooldridge Hyett, Hannah Elizabeth Wright.

Postgraduate diploma in midwifery

Debborah Anne Beatson (distinction), Melanie Frances Janet Bradbury (merit), Bridget Sarah Kerkin (distinction), Diane Jane Rowley (merit).

School of nursing

Bachelor of Nursing, Finn Clarke Gilbertson, Bethany Mary Elizabeth O'Loughlin.

School of Social Services

Certificate in foundation studies (level 3)

Jessica Abbott.

Te Ohu Ora

Bachelor of occupational therapy

Nicole Danielle Anderson, Olivia Rachel Bell (distinction), Alice Madeline Bennett (merit), Lucy Josephine Boon, Samantha Jane Bower (merit), Jessica Rose Calder (distinction), Christine Ruth Campbell (distinction), Amber Rose Coote (distinction), Ellen Daphne Dove, Emma Rose Feringa (merit), Reani Thea-Mae Ferrer (merit), Eamon Immanuel Gilmour (distinction), Ashleigh Elizabeth Glanfield, Sophie Caitlin Goddard (merit), Melody Jane Gould (distinction), Catherine Margaret Harrison, Georgia Renee Harrison, Holly Jorja Hoogvliet, Lisa Rose Hooper (merit), Katie Lee Jones, Jasmin Mara Keen, Kirsty Patricia Marr (merit), Samantha Huntly Mayer (merit), Moana McAuslan (distinction), Courtney Lynn McLennan, Shannon Louise McLeod (merit), Erica Molly Ngatai, Aaron Maxwell Oatley (distinction), Anna Kate O'Toole (merit), Tyler Lee Pereira (distinction), Emily Rose Pollock (merit), Lydia Grace Rowlandson, Holly Hubertine Jaqueline Schreurs (merit), Georgina May Servant (merit), Olivia Jane Simmons (merit), Meghan Joy Sutton (merit), Naomi Alison Tressler (merit), Lily Irene Vesty (merit), Timothy Lyth Watt, Laura Marie Weir (merit).

Postgraduate certificate in occupational therapy practice

Jordyn Janice Fogarty, Jessica Mary Rodger (merit).

Master of occupational therapy

Luciana Blaga (distinction).

Bachelor of occupational therapy

(Graduating at Wintec Campus), Shannon Kathryn Andrews (merit), Elizabeth Helen Appleby (distinction), Maddison Rae Bennett (distinction), Leona Ruth Birss (merit), Emily Anne Caldwell (merit), Hayley Marie Finch (merit), Rachael Mathea Gerretzen (merit), Esther Rangimarie Gillam (distinction), Harriet Joy Wynona Gilmour, Grace Rose Harvey (distinction), Maree Margaret Healey (merit), Emily Sandra Hodge, Nicole Rochelle Hunter (merit), Kimberley Maree Jones (merit), Tyla-Rose Louise Lute, Rhys Simon Martin (merit), Claudia Sarah Mcilwaine (distinction), Maxine Lewis Orange (merit), Maree Dianne Parkin (merit), Zoe Mary Pennell (merit), Elizabeth Margaret Robertson, Ellise Danielle Robinson (distinction), Mikhel Sudhir Singh Ark (distinction), Heidi Rita Stols (merit), Sophia Alexandra Wenzlick, Catrin Alys Williams (distinction), Abby Louise Wilson (distinction).

School of Veterinary Nursing

New Zealand certificate in animal care (level 3)

Shanla Anderson, Kylie May Barwell, Catherine Louise Burton, Kayla Aroha Miriam Bush, Samantha Nicolle Ford, Emma Louise Holland, Kirsten Gaye Innes, Christopher Michael Neville, Dannielle Louise Smith, Rebekah Louise Todd, Ellen Fiona White.

National certificate in veterinary nursing

Stephanie Anne Bruntlett, Averlea Cherie Burgess, Emma Nicole Cotton, Sara Louise Davis, Bianca Josephine Dawn Dobbs, Tessa Kathleen Drew, Ebony Louise Futter, Dairne Louise Hayles, Katy Nicole Hediger, Sarah-Ann Blondie Herbert, Deborah Anne Horne, Leah Joyce Gill Kainuku, Shanti Mosdell, Samantha Jean Oliver, Vanessa Zara Penlington, Nicola Kaye Smith, Ashleigh Louise Sparks, Janetta Merania Stead, Tanith Van Dyk, Jade Ashleigh Van Heezik, Lisa Susan Welsh.

National certificate in veterinary nursing and national certificate in animal care

Bronte Marie Giles, Teresa Hardegger, Chantelle Mary McFarlane, Indiana Rose Roberts.

National diploma in veterinary nursing

Ellen McKenzie Andrews, Sarah Jane Boyles, Rebecca Lynn Clere, Brenna Walsh Dunlop, Michelle Emily James, Latasha Marie McCaskie, Shelly Anne McKenzie, Tori May Osborne, Siheng Sun, Kim Voss, Nikita Jade Woodhead.

Certificate in rural animal technology (level 5)

Stacey Anne Green.

New Zealand certificate in animal technology (level 5) (veterinary nursing assistant)

Shahn Sarea Bastow, Chin-I Chiang, Claudia Edwards, Hannah Patricia Hill, Morgan Horner, Leah Kathryn Jackman, Anna Renee Jenkins, Leigh-Ann Joy Jeram, Rebecca Kate Lowe, Hannah Saskia Moorhouse, Angela Susan Mugford, Cheyenne Joy Munro, Danielle Marion Philippa, Brooke Elizabeth Roberts, Brittany Michelle Simcock, Dani Renee Sullivan.

Academic Awards

In Absentia

School of Architecture, Building, Engineering and Natural Resources

Certificate in automotive and mechanical engineering

(level 2)

Kane James Albert Bryant, Brodie Leith Everett-Sword, Tegan Foi Georgeson, Sam Lance Hulleman, Callum John MacArthur, Caleb Antonious McArley, Jamie Ronald Muir, Joshua Michael Town-Treweek.

Certificate in automotive engineering (level 3) and national certificate in motor industry (entry skills) (level 2)

Cameron Stanley Bartrum, Reyner Donald Bickerstaff, Toni Ellen Butlin, Alexander James Chambers, Ethan David Crichton, Samuel Grant Cuthbertson, Mikayla Nicole Denston, Joshua James Fleury-Masson, James Michael Edward Gizzi, Tamas Krizsan, William Andrew Laidler, Sidney Cody Lee-Cottle, Nathan Kaleb MacArthur, Josh James McFarlane, Keegan Dean McKay, James William McLennan, Niko James Thomas Michie, Alex Arthur Moore, Mitchell Munro, Jona Malanicagi Nareki, Jayden Robert Natta, Liam Weka Allan Fulton Penman, Dylan Michael Quach, Perry Samuel Scott, Mathew James Shirley, Gareth Regan Stammers, Isaac James Usher, Cameron James Wallace, Andrew Jacob Waru-Te Hauora.

Certificate in engineering (level 3)

Logan Alistair Allison, Ewan Baker, Hunter Justin Blair, Tyler Mason Alexander Collins, Bailey David-Colin Ellerbroek, Dion Ashley Ferigo, Liam Brandon Gough-Gee, Reo Manuel Wipani Hemana, Hayden Alexander Lloyd, Hamish L Montgomery, Troi James Simonsen Hogg, Brandon Neil Smith, Callum McKenzie Woodmancy.

Certificate in foundation studies (level 3)

(engineering bridging)

Gabriel Liam Avis, Vikram Singh Chandel, Jian Wu Chen, Ashleigh Brooke Gallagher, Clayton Brodie Hessell, Patrick John Hessian, Jason Ernest Johnson, Callum Macleod, Rebecca Rose McCormick, Josiah David McMullin, Nam Thai Nam Nguyen, Eliyas David Stephen Nitis, Jarod Penaia, Joshua William Peters, Shashank Singh Rana, Xuan Wang, Callum James David Williams, Nigel Alexander Wilson.

Certificate of proficiency - foundation studies (level 3) (engineering bridging)

William Tane Walker.

New Zealand certificate in electrical engineering theory (level 3)

Ewan Alexander Adam, Matthew Richard Brown, Tayla John William Clamp, Nicholas Graham De Boo, Christian John Dillon-Ross, Dallas Jack Manning, Joshua William Mehrtens, Brent Hamish Palmer-McCorkindale, Benjamin Dima Wessels.

Certificate in carpentry

(level 4)

Thomas William Beagley, Liam Casey Cairns, Thomas James Carson-Pratt, Dylan Jade Devlin, Samuel James Evans (merit), Callum David Foster, Quentin Shane Gare (merit), Joel Alexander Haslemore, Hayden James Henderson, Adam Douglas Hodgson, Conner Douglas Graham Jenkins, Sunia Halafau Makasini, Stuart Robert McKenzie, Tawhiti Wiki Morrell, Zane Theodore Micheal Robinson-Houlahan, Zachary William Roulston, Gabrielle Genevieve Stewart, Timoteo Tolovae Faaopoopo (merit), Campbell Jaye Wade, Daniel Christopher Ronald Morris Wade (merit), Isaac Joseph Williamson, Taine Gregory Wilson, Isaac Wing (merit), Alex William Young.

National certificate in horticulture (level 4)

Samuel Robin Beardmore, Kyong Chin Chung, Chelsea Kathleen Haley, Ricky James MacKlin, Akiko Sekiguchi, Stephanie Kate Sinton, Aubrey Angel Callanan Urquhart.

National certificate in horticulture (advanced) (level 4) (amenity horticulture)

Timothy Robert Cooper.

National certificate in horticuture (advanced) (level 4) (amenity horticulture) (production horticulture)

Jason Ryan Quiel.

National certificate in horticulture (arboriculture) (level 4)

Simon Fairlie Graeme Carey, Brad Robin Collett, Merlin Fredrick, Jasper Gibson, William Joseph Grant, Brendan Neil Gray, Simon Kevin Hellyer, Ryan Spencer Olsen, Jon Palenski, William Nash Fletcher Paul, Thomas James Russell Smith.

National diploma in construction management (level 6) and national diploma in quantity surveying (level 6)

Cherie Helen McKenzie.

National diploma in quantity surveying (level 6)

Cameron James Orr.

New Zealand diploma in engineering (civil)

Matthew Deane Fluit, Travis Liam Taylor Johansen, Fraser Malcolm Mackenzie, Henry Oliver Paterson McGee, Swikar Thapa Magar, Joshua David Scott, Nicholas Andrew Staples, Aaron David Vanderveen, Zakary Harvey Watt, Amy Charlotte Williams, Bingjie Zhao.

New Zealand diploma in engineering (electrical)

Graham George Cathro, Phillip Alexander Chapman, Jacob Ivan Gray, Michael John Keppel, Thomas Roy Leask, Auruyn Shikasta May, Divya Sivadas, Jun Zhao.

New Zealand diploma in engineering (mechanical)

Shin Takizawa.

Bachelor of engineering technology (civil)

Cameron David Bullin, Marcus Darryl Frost, Yanqing Xu.

Bachelor of engineering technology (electrical)

Jan Nicholas Carter.

Bachelor of engineering technology (mechanical)

Shuo Liang.

Bachelor of engineering technology (mechanical) and New Zealand diploma in engineering (mechanical)

Kieran Mark Henderson.

Capable NZ

National diploma in youth work (level 6)

Jason Charles Forrester.

Bachelor of applied management

Reuben Te Pere Araroa (distinction), Adam Gregory Dooney (distinction), Jacquilyn Michelle Graham, Shane Robert Iqbal (distinction), Ingrid Helena Wahrlich (distinction), Andrew Peter Whiley.

Bachelor of applied management (business information systems)

Wynand Goosen (distinction).

Bachelor of applied management (sales and marketing)

John Paul Doyle (distinction).

Bachelor of engineering technology (electrical)

Saeed Moghadam.

Bachelor of information technology

Alex Blair White-Robinson.

Bachelor of social services

Brian William Davison (merit), Kylie Veronica Duncan (distinction), Ra-ana Te Whetu Marama Ote Ata Gardner (merit).

Bachelor of social services (counselling)

Prudence Gaye Burbidge (distinction).

Graduate diploma in professional practice

Jane Robb (distinction).

Graduate diploma in strategic management

Fati Tagoai.

Graduate diploma in tertiary education

Anna Margaret Askerud (distinction), Patricia Rosemary Chaplin-Cheyne (distinction), Alvar Del Castillo De Aguinaga, David Rozado Fernandez (merit), Sarah Katherine Sellar (merit), Jan Spriggs (distinction), Andrew Wallace (distinction), Marion Carla Wassenaar.

Central

National certificate in motor industry (entry skills) (level 2)

Scottie Mark Andrew, Simon Gerald Dalley, Jessica Truda McNamara Landreth, Liam Rivers Miller, Harrison Kyran Quaid, Jacob Mathew Reinds Rogers, Jed Clayton Vallance-Haig.

Certificate in sustainable growing (level 3) and national certificate in business administration and computing (level 3)

Kerri Juanita Dellabarca.

Certificate in sustainable farming (level 3)

Shona Michelle Irwin.

Certificate in sustainable growing (level 3)

Sarah Hilary MacFie, Lorna-Ann Paraone-Kaur, Damian Alan Scott.

National certificate in business administration and computing (level 3)

Pamela Margaret Everest, Jena Hamilton, Ashleigh Jade Lillian Helm, Shannon Elizabeth Long, Tala Ann McIvor, Kylee Marie Roe, Shanae Jessie Stenton.

National certificate in business administration

(level 4)

Filippa Louise Bain, Odette Lee Hopgood-Bride, Shannen Noeline Storer, Samantha Dorothy Trow.

National certificate in horticulture (level 4)

Olivia Gabriela Blair, Samuel Thomas Struthers.

Certificate in sustainable practice (level 5)

Sarah Jane Arnell, Michelle Ashbury, Samir Jayant Bhalodkar, Vanessa Chalk, Carl Chenery, David John Colquhoun, Rennae Jennifer Corner, Taylor Edward Coulthard, Jill Dorothy Davidson, Patricia Raquel de Vasconcelos da Silva, Lucy Eru, Claire Alison Goode, Colin Ross Harper, Cliff Owen Hughes, Lillian Jane Wilkinson Linton, Yvonne Ellen Morland, May Thet Nwe Oo, Hamish Stuart Smith, Clare Veronica Wannamaker.

Diploma in horticulture

(level 5)

Sunit Kamal Singh.

Graduate diploma in sustainable practice

Tianxu Huang (distinction), Michael James Pastroff.

College of Art and Design Food Design Institute

Certificate in cafe and bar (level 3)

Ji Man.

New Zealand certificate in cookery (level 3)

Daniel Richard Baird, Dylan James Broderick, Natdanai Chanthasen, Siow Lim Lim Chow, Hanchen Deng, Demelza Patricia Frances Fraser-O'Donnell, Bracken Jayden Hall, Rowan William Jackson, Ali Emon Korani, Brylie Robyn Meng, Ingrid Heidrung Modinger Geschwandtner, Vikrant Raj Naicker, Vaughan John Nelson, Xin Nie, Matthias Rades, Reyimu Rezhayiding, Daniel John Ryder, James Bedford Souter-Allan, Marcus John Sowerby, Liberty Thein-Pye, Thomas Wayne Todd, Dechun Zhou.

New Zealand certificate in food and beverage service (level 3) (cafe service) (bar service)

Hayes Manaia Bowler-Scott, Trinity Susana Bunge-Krueger, Dione Louisa Cairns, Jayden Andrew Caldwell, Cameron Thomas Donaldson, Jodin Robert Dyson, Angus Colmcille John Gallagher, William John Harrison, Wea Ju Hong, Josiah Noki Kolesnikov, Taylor Andrew McGregor, Tabitha Aimee McMillan, Jennifer Fay Mills, Rebecca Janet O'Sullivan Webb, Ellen Jane Pringle, Aaron Trevor Walker, Joseph David Wingar, Tyler Raymond Wright.

New Zealand certificate in cookery (level 3) and New Zealand certificate in food and beverage service (level 3)

(cafe service) (bar service)

Christian James Brett, Brian Ying Pong Chan, Heidi Nicole Janssen, Karl Aaron McDonald, Sapphire Shinnayah Margaret Seath, Paige Keri-lee Tohiariki.

New Zealand certificate in cookery (level 4)

Richard Barber, Keqi Han, Tristan John McGregor, Chenny Thenderan, Mitchell James Todd, Xinyue Zhang.

New Zealand certificate in food and beverage service

(level 4) (restaurant services)

Suzy Melissa Gibson, Chad Francis John Goodman, Yuri Antony Groenewegen, Clare Ellen Rackley.

New Zealand certificate in food and beverage service (level 4) (restaurant services) and New Zealand certificate in food and beverage service (level 3)

(cafe service) (bar service)

James Ethan Day, Georgia Emmeline Mason, Timothy Kevin Mason, Dylan Gene Robertson.

National diploma in hospitality (management)

(level 5)

Yidi Jin, Gary James Lee, Sovannara Lu, Raven Beau Pittaway, Riki George Washington.

Bachelor of culinary arts

Arlo Boreham (distinction), Aidan Dickson (distinction), Bryon George Dorrian (distinction), Hendrik Johannes Otto, Hagar Ozri (merit), Joshua Daniel Taylor (distinction).

School of Design

Certificate in fashion studies (level 4)

Ruby Van der Zanden (merit).

Bachelor of design (fashion)

Sharna Korea Ellie Lee McQuoid, Cecily Jane Malthus Reed (distinction).

Bachelor of design (honours)

Penelope Grace Baldwin (second class), Sharlee Jane Ghent (first class), Emily Ellen Jory (first class), Brittany Rose Pooley (first class), Kenya Adair Quin (second class), Andrea Leigh Short (first class), Libby May Sims (second class).

Postgraduate certificate in design

Christopher Karl Fersterer (distinction), Emma Elizabeth O'Neill (merit).

Postgraduate diploma in design

Nicola Jane Linwood (merit), Thilanga Sameera Ekanayaka (merit), James McCrorie Stringer.

College of Enterprise and Development

Bachelor of applied management (sales and marketing)

Wing Yan Chau.

Te Ohu Ora

Graduate diploma in applied science (performance analysis)

Regan Thomas Bennett.

Bachelor of occupational therapy (honours)

Anae Elise Dixon, Grace Shobha Griffiths, Tina Shirley Hughes, Elizabeth Martin, Keri Simone McMullan.

Postgraduate certificate in applied practice in health (vocational rehabilitation)

Mark Raymond Hollis (merit), Hamish Lethbridge McMillan (merit), Megan Lynn Orchard (merit), Michael Leslie Stewart (distinction).

Postgraduate certificate in occupational therapy practice

Anna-Ruth Heslop Baker (distinction), Anthony Steven Barrett (distinction), Hayley Rebecca Cole (merit), Lucy Charlotte Emery (merit), Shelley Dawn Kennedy (merit), Kimberlea Jane Lemon (merit), Hannah Margaret Perry (merit), Lisa Christina Scranney Palmer (merit), Timothy Paul Smith (merit), Petra Rossana Sparks, Marcia Susan Underwood (distinction), Harriet Jane Wilson.

Postgraduate diploma in occupational therapy practice

Tori Ana Bensemann (merit), Tafadzwa Mavhunga (merit), Beth Catherine Shearer (merit).

Master of occupational therapy

Carlie Ann Foster (distinction).

School of Midwifery

Bachelor of midwifery

Caroline McArthur, Jessica Evelyn Joy Mill, Joanna Mulheron, Amy Marie Parker, Chelsea Helen Grace Van Duin.

Postgraduate certificate in midwifery practice

Cara Lindsay Baddington (distinction), Christine Patricia Jane Bell (merit), Shae Duart Bishop, Candice Elizabeth Cleave (merit), Jennifer Louise Davidson (merit), Sara Lee Edwards (merit), Ashleigh Diana Foord (distinction), Annabel Margaret Gosset, Sandra Elizabeth Hickmott (merit), Penelope Sarah Joynes (distinction), Kerensa Ruth Leadbetter (distinction), Toni Michelle Linington (distinction), Sandra Joy Matich (distinction), Ingrid Claire McKean (merit), Sally Christine Mullord (merit), Megan Frances Pigou (merit), Maja Joana Rissel (merit), Kylee Jo Marere Smith (distinction), Denise Ann Stacey, Suzette Elizabeth Surman (distinction), Michelle Elizabeth Thomson (merit).

Postgraduate diploma in midwifery

Rhonda Merrie Ballard (distinction), Bronwyn Marie Carpenter (merit), Rachel Vivienne Cassie (merit), Chloe Gay Goodson (distinction), Renee Jane Hawes (distinction), Rebecca Barbara Hay (distinction), Sally Louise Horncastle (merit), Justine Mary Quirke (distinction).

School of Social Services

New Zealand certificate in English language

(level 2)

Tianchi Ma.

Bachelor of social services (counselling)

Benjamin Raymond South (merit).

School of Veterinary Nursing

National certificate in animal care

Lana Marie Arun, Courtney Alice Martin, Amelia Jane Petersen, Mikayla Grace Templeton, Lissy Wulff.

New Zealand certificate in animal care (level 3)

Heather Joan Alexander, Shirley Elizabeth Benseman, Lauren Una Buckman, Emily Rose Christensen, Ashley Jane Connell, Cleo Aylett Crocker, Alexandra Anne Culhane, Jane Evans, Jodene Galbraith, Alana Claire Gavin, Lolohea George, Alyce Julie Harwood, Sarah Mackay James, Amy Li, Chloe Robyn Mason, Zane Vaughn McArthur, Caitlin Elizabeth McPhail, Joanne Alexandra Middleton, Rhiannon Paige Neumayr, Ellen Margeret Olsen, Jacinta Brooke Read, Larissa Margaret Reid, Danielle Marie Snell, Polly Josephine Stevens, Allun Robert Todd, Lauren Amy Watkins, Alice Kathryn Yeo.

National certificate in veterinary nursing

Justine Mary Algie, Rebecca Allum, Millicent Ann Annear, Kirsty Sera Baker, Jordan Renee Berridge, Yasmine Angela Bird, Georgina Jakoba Newland Boyes, Letitia Renee Ann Bullot, Nicola Faith

Burden, Lesley Margaret Calver, Ashleigh Shirley Calvert-Adlam, Andrea Lin Clark, Gayle Suzanne Draycott, Jessica Fay Farquhar, Nicola Mary Flanagan, Tracy Lee Follas, Kerry

Ann Frederikson, Sari Johanna Golding, Thomas Alexander Graham, Patricia Maryanne Louise Dianne Gray, Ellen Joanne Louise Halpenny, Emma Jane Harris, Jade Metua Haurua, Madison Grace

Helleur, Hayley Anne Homersham, Carmidy Jane Jamieson, Kirsty Annette Jones, Anna Charlotte Kotoul, Stephanie Ruth Latham, Jesse Kaye Rose Loane, Andrea Elizabeth

Locker, Ellen Marie Loffhagen, Sommer Briahn Longdin, Hannah Louise Emily Martin, Samantha Pauline McLeod, Brittany Moore, Olivia Jane Morgan, Jessie Lea Morris, Reanna Ellen Mudgway, Jessica Marie Muehlauer, Jeanny Oetama, Selina Anne Palenski, Amanda Joesphine Pharazyn, Diane Carolyn Reay, Abbey Karen Rowe, Kristel Jacqueline Rose Saul, Halyna Tsalko, Rena Anne Van Diest, Kathleen Alice Walsh, Samantha Leilany Wright, Stacey Margaret Young, Gabriele Elisabeth Zwyssig.

National diploma in veterinary nursing

Mollie Anna Holmes, Freya Elyse Livesey, Chloe Elise Victoria Sheridan, Brook Renee Stove, Phoebe Ellen Wiel.

Certificate in rural animal technology (level 5)

Molly Kate Bennett, Andrea Marie Janice Smith (merit), Kirstin Louise Watts.

New Zealand certificate in animal technology (level 5) (veterinary nursing assistant)

William McLauchlan Barton, Kayla Paige Cassells, Alexandra Ngaire Clarke, Casey

Rae Daniell, Lisette Bianca Duijnmayer, Jessica Louise Fossey, Olivia Grace Gardiner, Sofia Elizabeth Gibbs, Jacinda Rae Lambert, Tiffany Wing Yau Lo, Crystal Emberga Payne, Lisa Karen Pilkington, Laura-Jane Poole, Bailee Olivia

Porter, Nanje Snyman, Kendal Jessica Stanbridge, Jaimee Sarah Treloar, Cassidy Rae Tyler, Alex Jean Weary, Elizabeth Ann Webster.





