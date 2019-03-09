Physio offers benefits for osteoarthritis

Physiotherapy exercise programmes provide significant benefits for people with painful osteoarthritis in knee and hip joints, and also cut healthcare costs, new research shows.

"On average, patients experienced reduced pain and improved physical function and were better able to do the things that they wished to do," University of Otago lead researcherHaxby Abbott said.

This also meant better work productivity, less time off work, and better quality of life.

"These studies point to a way of preventing or delaying pain and disability at significant cost effectiveness for society and the health system," Prof Abbott said.

The management of osteoarthritis trial involved 207 Dunedin patients over two years, and tested three forms of treatment provided by physiotherapists, added to their GP's usual care.

The research showed significant benefits were still evident more than two years after treatment, and that costs to the healthcare system and society also fell.

The major international clinical practice guidelines already recommended exercise therapy as the "first line treatment" for osteoarthritis in primary care, but there was still "quite low use of non-surgical and non-drug therapies".

These results suggested that GPs should refer patients with hip or knee arthritis for individually-supervised exercise provided by a physiotherapist, and the usual care should continue.

The exercise included stationary cycling and muscle strengthening, in the clinic and at home.

Prof Abbott, said this form of individually supervised exercise therapy, in addition to usual care, showed good long-term effectiveness.

The study was published this week in the international journal Osteoarthritis and Cartilage.