Party leaders out and about

Green Party co-leader James Shaw (centre) talks with DCC South Dunedin future programme manager Jonathan Rowe (left) and Dunedin Green candidate Francisco Hernandez at a street meeting today to discuss South Dunedin's future, PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

The leaders of the National and Green parties have been out and about in the community as ACT, Labour and National all launch immigration policies targeting migrant parents and grandparents today.

National leader Christopher Luxon has been warmly greeted on a walkabout in the Taupō town centre, while Green co-leader James Shaw has been at the South Dunedin Future street meeting to discuss local responses to climate change.

But parties have also been focused on policy, with major parties targeting migrant parents and grandparents with announcements today.

ACT's new visa, called the Unite Visa, would enable relatives to visit family in New Zealand for up to five years at a time, with a renewal requirement each year.

Parents and grandparents on the Unite Visa would also have to pay an annual $3500 fee to cover potential health costs.

The National Party's new multiple entry parent visa would allow relatives to visit family members in New Zealand for five years, with the possibility of renewal for another five years.

National said those on the new Parent Visa Boost would need to be sponsored by their children or grandchildren, would not be eligible for NZ Super or other entitlements and would have to have health insurance.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party has also announced its 10-year multiple-entry Super Visa that allows relatives to make successive visits of between 6 months and 5 years.

Those on the visa would need a written guarantee of financial support from their children or grandchildren, who must be a New Zealand citizen.

The Super Visa would not count towards any pathway to residency, the party said.