Four-year parliamentary term Bill announced

The coalition government is to introduce legislation on a four-year Parliamentary term, subject to a referendum, with all three parties supporting it to a select committee.

The legislation will have a caveat, designed by the ACT Party as part of its coalition deal, that the term would only extend to four years if there were greater checks and balances on the government of the day.

It would mean unless the make-up of select committees was made proportionate to non-Executive members of Parliament, the term would remain at three years.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith made the announcement today saying: "As stipulated in the National-Act coalition agreement, the Bill is modelled on the ACT Party's draft Constitution (Enabling a 4-Year Term) Amendment Bill."

"The main condition is that membership of certain select committees is calculated in a way that is proportionate to the non-Executive parliamentary party membership of the House."

"What that does is effectively say that a Parliament or government can have a four-year term, but in order to do that it has to arrange the select committees in a different way which makes it stronger for the opposition to hold the government to account," he said.

"Given the constitutional significance of the term of Parliament, this change would be subject to the outcome of a binding referendum."

The select committee would be looking at whether an arrangement where it was not totally clear whether there would be a three- or four-year term was suitable, he said.

"The purpose of the select committee is so we can hear the arguments laid out and see whether there is real enthusiasm for change and, if there is, whether it should be in the way it's been designed from the Bill, or whether a simpler just binary choice between three of four years."

Coalition parties National and New Zealand First's support is only guaranteed through to select committee, where changes could still be made, including a referendum at next year's election on a straight three- or four-year term.

"Both the National-Act and National-New Zealand First coalition agreements include supporting the Bill to select committee. At this stage, no decisions have been made on whether the Bill will proceed beyond this," Goldsmith said.

"It is possible a referendum could be held alongside the next general election in 2026. However, any final decisions on timing for a referendum will depend on what comes out of the select committee process.

"Future decisions will also need to be made by the government as to whether the Bill proceeds as introduced, or whether it should be amended."

Arguments for a four-year term were that it gave the government the opportunity "to develop and progress an agenda" and would mean less "chopping and changing", he said.

Over the years people had raised the issue of challenges in terms of the change of direction when a new government came in. One of the main arguments against it was that New Zealand did not have an upper house or a "Supreme Court that strikes down legislation" and so a more regular election was justified on that basis, he said.

Both were valid arguments and the government wanted to hear from New Zealanders what they thought during the select committee process, Goldsmith said.