China made 'tactical error': Seymour

David Seymour. Photo: RNZ

Acting Prime Minister David Seymour says the Chinese had made a "tactical error" by moving through the Tasman Sea.

"Personally I actually think that the Chinese have made a tactical error, because they have alerted the New Zealand public that the world is changing, and that we need to strengthen our defences," the ACT Party leader said today.

He noted they were allowed to move through the area.

"All I know is that they can legally do this... they are doing what they have a right to do."

He said he believed the government had responded well to the situation.

"If New Zealanders knew what I knew about the actions of the navy and defence force, I think they would be really proud."

Seymour also addressed the school lunches programme while speaking to media and said it was suffering from "teething problems".

"To be really honest if someone gave me butter chicken 11 times in two weeks, I actually wouldn't complain."

However, he said they were working towards changing this as it was not the "end goal".

Seymour is the acting Prime Minister this week, with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Winston Peters both overseas.

Luxon is in Vietnam to further trading relationships and grow economic opportunities. He returns on Saturday.

Peters is in the Middle East and North Asia this week and will visit with the Chinese Foreign Minister in Beijing.