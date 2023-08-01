The South Today Bulletin: Tuesday, August 1

Nightly news bulletin from Tuesday, 1 August, 2023.

Top stories: Gusty winds and heavy snow cut power and closed roads including the Crown Range forcing motorists to fit chains; an English Country Dance Class in Balclutha is bringing the community together, moving their bodies to a classic beat; and young trampolinist Jakob

Anderson is leaping high on the national stage and looking to continue Southland's success.

The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.