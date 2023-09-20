The South Today bulletin: Wednesday, September 20

Nightly news bulletin from Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Top stories: Queenstown locals are getting their hands dirty, for a community project restoring Lake Hayes; a new children's facility is on the cards in Christchurch, but the Maia Health Foundation needs help to get it off the ground; and adopting a furry friend is on the decline, with some young SPCA pups still looking for their fur-ever home.

