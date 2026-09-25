An Invercargill police officer killed 50 years ago while serving the community has been honoured with a memorial plaque in the inner city.

Constable Peter Murphy was shot while responding to an armed burglary near the corner of Dee and Esk Sts on September 25, 1976. He was taken to Southland Hospital, where he later died.

He remains the only police officer to have been killed in the line of duty in Invercargill.

The memorial, located near the site of the shooting, was unveiled during a ceremony on Friday attended by Const Murphy’s family, members of the community, former and serving New Zealand Police officers, Invercargill City councillors and mayor Tom Campbell.

Mr Campbell said, in a statement, Const Murphy’s death had a lasting impact on his family, colleagues and the wider Invercargill community.

“Const Murphy was a young officer who gave his life while protecting our city.

“Fifty years on, we have not forgotten his sacrifice,” Mr Campbell said.

Const Murphy was 21 at the time of his death, having graduated from the Royal New Zealand Police College the previous year.

Southland Police area commander Inspector Mike Bowman said he was proud to have been at the unveiling.

“Const Murphy lost his life doing what our staff do every single day — keeping the public safe.

“It’s an amazing tribute to have his sacrifice memorialised in our city.”

Among those attending the unveiling ceremony was former constable John Cox, who was beside Const Murphy during the incident.

Mr Cox said the memories of Const Murphy’s funeral and the days following his death had remained with him.

“After a packed church service, we accompanied Peter on the flight to Wellington and were able to remain beside him at the front of the plane,” Mr Cox said.

“Peter was a wonderful young man.

“He would have developed into a great policeman, but he was never given that chance.

“We sadly miss him.” — Allied Media