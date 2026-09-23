Police are appealing to the public for information as they investigate a “suspicious” fire at a restaurant near Invercargill.

Emergency services were called to The Cabbage Tree Restaurant in Dunns Rd, Oreti Beach, about 11.15am on Thursday, September 17.

The restaurant appeared to be closed as thick smoke plumed from the building, an ODT staffer reported at the time.

Detective Ashleigh Officer said on Wednesday it was believed the fire had been deliberately lit.

“Police are following initial lines of inquiry, and as part of this we are appealing to the public,” she said.

“If you saw anything unusual, anyone acting suspiciously in the area, or anything else out of place that may be of interest to us, please come forward to let us know.”

People could contact police on 105 either over the phone, or online select “Update Report” and use file reference 260917/6539.

Information could also be passed on anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or at https://crimestoppers-nz.org/.

- Allied Media